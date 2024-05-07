Since retaking the helm of Disney in November 2022, one of Bob Iger's big goals was to cut costs at the company's streaming business and to put it on a path to profitability.

Disney's fiscal second quarter results show that the company is well down that path.

Fueled by Disney+ and Hulu, Disney's "entertainment" direct-to-consumer (DTC) business notched its first profit in the period with operating income of $47 million, improved from a year-ago operating loss of $587 million.

Disney's broader streaming business, which includes ESPN+, still swung to a loss, but took a big step toward profitability. With ESPN+ losses factored in, Disney's DTC streaming business posted an operating loss of $18 million, improved from a year-ago loss of $659 million.

Disney, Iger said, remains on track to achieve profitability in its combined streaming business in fiscal Q4. Last month, he stressed that the DTC unit can do one better by turning streaming into a growth business at the company.

Turning streaming into a profitable growth business is increasingly important amid the ongoing decline of Disney's legacy linear networks unit. In fiscal Q2, revenues at the linear unit dropped 8% to $2.76 billion, with operating income dropping to $752 million versus $959 million in the year-ago quarter.

Entertainment DTC revenues jumped 13%, to $5.64 billion. Disney's full DTC business saw revenues rise 12% to $6.18 billion.

Disney+ and Hulu gain more ground

Shifting to subscriber trends, Disney+ "Core" (which doesn't include Disney+ Hotstar in India) added 6.3 million subs in fiscal Q2, raising that total to 117.6 million. Disney+ domestic (US and Canada) ended Q2 with 54 million subs, up 17% year-over-year.

Disney added 700,000 Hulu subscription video-on-demand (SVoD)-only subs, ending the quarter with 45.8 million. Hulu's Live + SVoD service lost 100,000 subs, lowering its total to 4.5 million.

Disney recently launched a revamped version of the Disney+ app that features content from the Hulu SVoD service. Disney still sells Disney+ and Hulu as standalone services, but believes the combo app will incentivize consumers to bundle the services (and maybe add ESPN+ as well), reduce churn and boost usage.

Disney also plans to add an ESPN section to Disney+ by the end of 2024 and offer a "modest amount" of live sports programming, Iger said on today's earnings call. It's "the first step to bringing ESPN to Disney+ viewers," he explained.

Disney plans to launch a DTC version of ESPN next fall.

Meanwhile, Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery are forming a proposed joint venture that intends to launch a sports-focused streaming service this fall. Fubo, a sports-focused streaming pay-TV service, has filed an antitrust lawsuit against members of the JV, and the US Department of Justice is reportedly preparing to review the JV's plan.

