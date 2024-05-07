Disney's entertainment streaming business turns its first profit

Disney's broader direct-to-consumer streaming business, which includes ESPN+, posted an operating loss of $18 million in the company's fiscal second quarter.

Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor

May 7, 2024

2 Min Read
Abstract image of US one hundred dollar bill
(Source: Panther Media GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

Since retaking the helm of Disney in November 2022, one of Bob Iger's big goals was to cut costs at the company's streaming business and to put it on a path to profitability.

Disney's fiscal second quarter results show that the company is well down that path.

Fueled by Disney+ and Hulu, Disney's "entertainment" direct-to-consumer (DTC) business notched its first profit in the period with operating income of $47 million, improved from a year-ago operating loss of $587 million.

Disney's broader streaming business, which includes ESPN+, still swung to a loss, but took a big step toward profitability. With ESPN+ losses factored in, Disney's DTC streaming business posted an operating loss of $18 million, improved from a year-ago loss of $659 million.

Disney, Iger said, remains on track to achieve profitability in its combined streaming business in fiscal Q4. Last month, he stressed that the DTC unit can do one better by turning streaming into a growth business at the company.

Turning streaming into a profitable growth business is increasingly important amid the ongoing decline of Disney's legacy linear networks unit. In fiscal Q2, revenues at the linear unit dropped 8% to $2.76 billion, with operating income dropping to $752 million versus $959 million in the year-ago quarter.

Related:Disney CEO says streaming can be a 'growth business'

Entertainment DTC revenues jumped 13%, to $5.64 billion. Disney's full DTC business saw revenues rise 12% to $6.18 billion.

Disney+ and Hulu gain more ground

Shifting to subscriber trends, Disney+ "Core" (which doesn't include Disney+ Hotstar in India) added 6.3 million subs in fiscal Q2, raising that total to 117.6 million. Disney+ domestic (US and Canada) ended Q2 with 54 million subs, up 17% year-over-year.

Disney added 700,000 Hulu subscription video-on-demand (SVoD)-only subs, ending the quarter with 45.8 million. Hulu's Live + SVoD service lost 100,000 subs, lowering its total to 4.5 million.

Disney recently launched a revamped version of the Disney+ app that features content from the Hulu SVoD service. Disney still sells Disney+ and Hulu as standalone services, but believes the combo app will incentivize consumers to bundle the services (and maybe add ESPN+ as well), reduce churn and boost usage.

Disney also plans to add an ESPN section to Disney+ by the end of 2024 and offer a "modest amount" of live sports programming, Iger said on today's earnings call. It's "the first step to bringing ESPN to Disney+ viewers," he explained.

Disney plans to launch a DTC version of ESPN next fall.

Meanwhile, Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery are forming a proposed joint venture that intends to launch a sports-focused streaming service this fall. Fubo, a sports-focused streaming pay-TV service, has filed an antitrust lawsuit against members of the JV, and the US Department of Justice is reportedly preparing to review the JV's plan.

Related:ESPN streaming service to debut in fall of 2025

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Pile of SIM cards
Security
Wireless companies want another year for SIM swap compliance
Wireless companies want another year for SIM swap compliance

May 7, 2024

Laptop computer displaying logo of WideOpenWest
Cable Technology
WOW's broadband losses stabilize in Q1 as operator weighs take-out offer
WOW's broadband losses stabilize in Q1 as operator weighs take-out offer

May 7, 2024

Nokia office building
Optical Networking
Eurobites: Nokia gets the nod at Deutsche Glasfaser
Eurobites: Nokia gets the nod at Deutsche Glasfaser

May 7, 2024

mergers and acquisitions M&A concept represented by puzzle pieces
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)
DZS to scoop up Casa's NetComm business
DZS to scoop up Casa's NetComm business

May 6, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
Get the scale, resilience and local expertise from the team/network that go above, below and beyond.
Get the scale, resilience and local expertise from the team/network that go above, below and beyond.
Optical Networking
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Sponsored Content
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas