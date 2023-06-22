SES confirms merger talks with Intelsat have been scuttled
News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/22/2023
LUXEMBOURG – SES announces today that discussions regarding a possible combination with Intelsat have ceased. On 29 March 2023, SES had confirmed that the company engaged in discussions with Intelsat and that there could be no certainty that a transaction would materialise.
Read the full press release here.
