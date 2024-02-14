Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: EHang taps Telefónica Tech for air-taxi connectivity; Nokia releases genAI tool for connected workers; Vodafone UK launches dedicated CCTV data plan.
February 14, 2024
Netherlands is one step closer to licensing its 3.5GHz spectrum after the Dutch government finally published the regulations governing the auction. If all goes well, it will be concluded by this summer and operators will be able to start using their frequencies before August 1. The auction has been held back by lengthy delays, caused partly by disputes with satellite operator Inmarsat, which was using some of the spectrum for its operations.
Telefónica Tech has teamed up with EHang, a Chinese manufacturer of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, sometimes called air taxis. The Spanish firm will provide it with 5G and private networks to improve the security and efficiency of its operations in Europe and Latin America. Security is especially important in this case as EHang intends to operate its eVTOLs without a pilot and monitor them from the ground.
Nokia has launched a generative AI solution for connected workers. Dubbed MX Workmate, it is said to be the first such suite of tools that is operational technology (OT) compliant and its purpose is to help workers interact with industrial machines. The solution will generate contextual content based on OT data for workers to help them better understand the equipment and receive real-time information. Nokia says the solution can help address a shortage of skilled workers.
Vodafone has unveiled a new unlimited data plan aimed at businesses relying on mobile networks to transmit live footage from CCTV cameras – typically used in remote areas or temporary and mobile deployments. It is using an AI-based video codec from Digital Barriers which, says Vodafone, reduces bandwidth requirements by up to 90% while adding analytics capabilities to standard IP cameras. Vodafone says the solution reduces cost and address security concerns related to the data transfers.
In more Vodafone news, the Group Chief Executive Officer of e&, Hatem Dowidar, will join Vodafone's board as a non-executive director. Hatem held several positions at Vodafone, including CEO of Vodafone Egypt, before joining the UAE-based operator group.
Finnish operator Elisa has launched what it calls the country's first 5G standalone (SA) subscriptions. With consumer subscriptions on sale since earlier this month, the offer will be expanded to business customers during the spring. Elisa claims that, apart from improving connection quality and latency, the SA network will also extend connected devices' battery life by 15% to 20%. The operator is also using 5G SA for its home Internet product Omakaista, which will go on sale tomorrow.
The European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO) has welcomed Liberty Global as a new member starting this month. Liberty Global owns Belgian operator Telenet and Switzerland's Sunrise, and co-owns Virgin Media O2 in the UK and VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands. OVHCloud is, meanwhile, joining ETNO as an observer member.
The Veon-owned Ukrainian operator Kyivstar has, together with its partners, raised 180 million Ukrainian hryvnas (US$4.7 million) for the country's demining operation as part of the "We Live Here" project.
