Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Cellnex restructures; Dutch regulator rejects Apple's whingeing; Susie Dent on 5G.

Paul Rainford

October 2, 2023

EU flags in front of EU office building
(Source: Guillaume Perigois/Unsplash)

  • European telecom industry leaders are yet again calling on EU policymakers to change the regulatory framework so that it reflects the need, in their eyes, for Big Tech to cough up considerably more than they do already for the use of the networks on which their ever-growing deluge of data is carried. In an open letter to Brussels policy wonks on ETNO's headed notepaper, telecom's heavy hitters – Timotheus Höttges, Philip Jansen and Margherita Della Valle among them – return to a familiar refrain, recommending that "a fair and proportionate contribution from the largest traffic generators towards the costs of network infrastructure should form the basis of a new approach." And if the EU doesn't comply with the wishes of European telecom? "The opportunity is vast but without change, the EU risks failing to meet its policy ambitions and with these, the broader needs of its citizens and industry, falling even further behind its competitors on a global scale."

  • Spanish towerco Cellnex, which has just sold a 49% stake in its Nordics businesses to investment firm Stonepeak, has announced a restructuring which sees the setting up of a new strategy department, to be run by the former managing director of Cellnex France, Vincent Cuvillier, and the creation of a new position, chief operating officer, which will be filled by Simone Battiferri, who arrives at Cellnex from consultancy firm Digital 360. Both roles will report directly to the CEO, Marco Patuano. As part of the reshuffle, Àlex Mestre, who was deputy CEO, will leave the company at the end of this year.

  • The Dutch competition regulator has rejected objections raised by Apple against fines totalling €50 million ($53 million) imposed on it in 2021 for failing to comply with regulations intended to curb the dominance of its App Store. As Reuters reports, Apple complained that the regulator had overestimated the strength of its position in the market for dating apps. Apple has, of course, appealed against the latest ruling.

  • In other Apple-related news, the tech giant's boss, Tim Cook, has told the BBC that he wants to buck current trends by actually hiring more staff in the UK – specifically staff who know their way around the dark arts of AI.

  • Telecom Italia (TIM) is planning to introduce new digital booths to the streets of Milan in 2024, providing citizens of that city with access to "infotainment" services, smartphone charging, digital payments and ticketing, as well as free calls to fixed and mobile national numbers. The initiative will ultimately be rolled out  to 13 other large Italian cities.

  • BT has hired celebrity lexicographer (yes, the Brits have a celebrity lexicographer) Susie Dent to help explain digital technology to older folks for whom some of the terminology remains baffling. 4G and 5G? Let Susie explain, using her Digital Dictionary: "4G is like a motorway for data, allowing you to watch videos, use apps, and browse the internet quickly on your phone … 5G is faster than 4G, which in turn is faster than 3G. If 4G is the M6, 5G is a German Autobahn!" Which, as anyone who has cause to use the M6 will tell you, isn't a good advert for 4G.

Europe

