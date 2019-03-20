& cplSiteName &

American Cable Association Renamed ACA – America's Communications Association

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/20/2019
50%
50%

PITTSBURGH -- American Cable Association President and CEO Matthew M. Polka today announced an historic name change for the trade organization, which represents more than 700 smaller and medium-sized independent communications companies. The announcement was made to nearly 350 participants attending the association’s 26th annual Summit, held at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

The new name is ACA — America’s Communications Association (ACA). The new name reflects a leading position for the association in the fast-growing telecommunications industry, where technology is rapidly changing how information is provided to and used by consumers. The association’s new day-to-day name, ACA Connects, further reinforces the value of the connections those communications enhance.

“It’s all about the communications and connections our members provide,” said ACA Connects’ Polka. “Even though our industry and technology are changing so rapidly fueled by our members’ broadband deployments, what’s most important for our members and their customers is the ability to communicate freely and connect in their homes and businesses in countless new ways. With this name change, we’re recognizing that communication is the priority, not the medium.”

This is the first name change for the association in 20 years, when the association changed its name from the Small Cable Business Association (SCBA) to the American Cable Association. With this change to ACA — America’s Communications Association, the organization is going one step further to support the initialism of ‘ACA’ and to further exemplify its work in ensuring communications and connections are made between governmental policymakers, association members and the communities they serve.

ACA – America's Communications Association

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei Heats Up Microwave for 5G Backhaul
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
Huawei Services Bring the Best 5G Into Reality
By Steven Wu, President of Consulting & Service Solution Sales Dept., Carrier BG, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
More Slideshows
Infographics