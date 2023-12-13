NextWave touts NYC progress, but other markets delayed

Sponsored By

NextWave touts NYC progress, but other markets delayedNextWave touts NYC progress, but other markets delayed

When NextWave launched last year, the private wireless network provider had hoped to expand to cover all its key markets 'by early 2023.' That didn't happen, but the company is seeing progress in New York City.

Mike Dano

December 13, 2023

3 Min Read
Manhattan skyline, New York Skyline, Empire State Building, New York City, United States of America, North America, USA
(Source: eye35.pix/Alamy Stock Photo)

NextWave said it is providing private wireless networking services over its 2.5GHz spectrum holdings to an unnamed customer in New York City.

However, the company did not expand services to its other markets – San Francisco; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Dallas; Mobile, Alabama; Peoria, Illinois; and Philadelphia – during 2023, as it had hoped when it launched in 2022

An official familiar with the company's plans blamed several issues for the delay. First, the company's 2.5GHz network is running into unexpected interference with T-Mobile's 2.5GHz 5G network in some cities. Additionally, the company is suffering from some equipment supply chain troubles.

However, the official – who asked to remain anonymous – said the company is making progress and expects to launch services in San Francisco and Las Vegas sometime early in 2024.

Slower than expected sales

The developments hint at both the difficulties companies have encountered in chasing the private wireless networking market as well as the opportunities in the sector.

NextWave joins a long and growing list of companies selling private wireless networking services. Such companies include wireless network operators like AT&T, equipment vendors such as Nokia, hyperscale cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, and startups such as Federated Wireless and Celona.

However, NextWave is part of a relatively rare contingent of players that can offer licensed spectrum to their customers. Other companies with this business model include Ligado, Dish Network, Verizon and Anterix, among others.

NextWave is not alone if it is suffering from slower than expected sales of private networking services. Indeed, most big players in the space have suggested that the private wireless opportunity isn't developing as rapidly as expected, but they continue to argue that business will pick up speed as pilot projects turn into full-blown deployments.

A second act

NextWave's private wireless network in New York City – launched near the end of 2022 – marked a historic return by a company that first gained widespread notoriety in the 1990s by bidding heavily in the FCC's PCS spectrum auction. The company walked away with $4.2 billion worth of licenses in the auction, but it quickly fell into bankruptcy. After a protracted legal battle with the FCC, NextWave eventually sold many of its spectrum holdings to Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and others.

However, NextWave did hang on to a few spectrum licenses, including its 2.5GHz licenses in a handful of major cities like New York City, San Francisco and Las Vegas. The utility of that spectrum has increased following T-Mobile's massive investment into its own 5G network running in 2.5GHz spectrum.

In 2021, NextWave announced it scored a $200 million loan from Canyon Partners. At the time, Solus Alternative Asset Management and Avenue Capital Group were named as NextWave's main owners. That funding likely helped NextWave prepare for its NYC launch in 2022

As FierceWireless reported earlier this year, NextWave's network in NYC spanned 120 eNodeB basestations, supplied by vendor Airspan.

But NextWave's hopes stretched far beyond NYC. According to its website, the company planned to "expand to cover all of NextWave's key markets by early 2023."

That didn't happen, and it's unclear whether NextWave managed to expand its coverage in NYC to 15 million people, as it had intended to do earlier this year.

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Close up of hundred dollar bills
Regulatory & Politics
FCC votes to crack down on cable and satellite TV 'junk fees'
FCC votes to crack down on cable and satellite TV 'junk fees'

Dec 13, 2023

In its latest ad, Roccstar Wireless promises to save customers money.
Wireless
T-Mobile MVNO Roccstar Wireless banks on celebrity endorsements
T-Mobile MVNO Roccstar Wireless banks on celebrity endorsements

Dec 13, 2023

Manhattan skyline, New York Skyline, Empire State Building, New York City, United States of America, North America, USA
Private Networks
NextWave touts NYC progress, but other markets delayed
NextWave touts NYC progress, but other markets delayed

Dec 13, 2023

avel with golden scales on table in front of a US flag
Cable Technology
MaxLinear: Comcast stole our FDX ideas
MaxLinear: Comcast stole our FDX ideas

Dec 13, 2023

Dec 6 - Dec 7, 2023
Join Open RAN North America to explore trends and challenges in testing, integration, private networks, and more.
LEARN MORE
Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Sustainability
ZTE shares visions on global digitalization and industry sustainability
ZTE shares visions on global digitalization and industry sustainability

Dec 6, 2023

Network Technology
ZTE’s 2023 5G Summit and User Congress demonstrates All new technologies and solutions
ZTE’s 2023 5G Summit and User Congress demonstrates All new technologies and solutions

Dec 6, 2023

Sustainability
Cisco Helps Partners Use Data To Meet Sustainable Goals
Cisco Helps Partners Use Data To Meet Sustainable Goals

Dec 5, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News