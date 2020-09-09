Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Inmarsat sees in-flight broadband take off

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 9/9/2020
Comment (0)

Rupert Pearce, chief executive of Inmarsat, a British satellite communications company, boasted record volumes of traffic over its European Aviation Network (EAN), a joint venture with Deutsche Telekom, which partners with terrestrial mobile networks.

Mile high: In-flight Wi-Fi is booming, according to Inmarsat. (Source: yousef alfuhigi on Unsplash)
Mile high: In-flight Wi-Fi is booming, according to Inmarsat.
(Source: yousef alfuhigi on Unsplash)

Despite global airline traffic down almost 80% in July, compared to 12 months previously, Pearce told Bloomberg that EAN data traffic hit new highs in volume during the final week of August.

The explanation, according to Pearce and Alexander Grous, an expert in airline strategy from the London School of Economics (LSE), is twofold.

First, said Pearce, there's been a bit of a pick-up in the number of short- and medium-haul flights following an easing of travel restrictions. "It suggests there's some semblance of normality beginning to return to some segments of the aviation market," he said.

Second, according to Grous, passenger habits are apparently changing. "Lots of users are basically two to three times more likely now to connect and stay connected on board than they were at the beginning of the year, before [COVIDS-19]," said the LSE man.


Reading between the lines
How much of a revenue boost this might give to Inmarsat's aviation segment is difficult to determine, now that the company is delisted after a $3.4 billion private equity buyout early last year.

Want to know more about private networks? Check out our dedicated private networks content channel here on Light Reading.

Pearce was nonetheless more than happy to talk up the broadband aviation market as a whole, applauding a recent $400 million move by rival Intelsat to acquire GoGo's in-flight Wi-Fi business.

The Intelsat-Gogo deal is "a logical move," maintained Pearce. Somewhat more vaguely, the Inmarsat CEO added that "there may well be assets that come up that make sense for us to agglomerate."

In an Inmarsat-commissioned poll of 500 professionals from across the global aviation industry between April and June, around 60% thought the sector would take between 18 months to three years to recover from COVID-19.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
CenturyLink, Dell Technologies partner for private cloud at the network edge
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Global Mobile Industry Is Embracing Open RAN to Drive Innovation By NEC
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE