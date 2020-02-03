COMSovereign buys VNC for LTE equipment play

COMSovereign, a Dallas company assembling technologies to help operators deploy 5G, announced plans to add Virtual Network Communications (VNC) to its portfolio of companies. VNC markets LTE solutions to enterprises and service providers. Its products include a virtualized LTE core, LTE small cells, customer premise equipment for 3.5GHz CBRS deployments and a virtualized LTE solution that can be drone-mounted.

With this purchase, COMSovereign is adding radio tech to its tethered surveillance and communications technology, which is just one part of its wireless solution set.

The firm has quickly amassed a roster of companies involved in next-generation wireless networks. Its portfolio includes DragonWave (which makes microwave packet radio equipment), Lextrum (which is working on full-duplex radio tech), VEO (a silicon photonics developer), Indura Power (which makes lithium-ion batteries), and chip designer Silver Bullet Technology.

COMSovereign merged with Drone Aviation late last year, and Drone Aviation adopted the COMSovereign name. The company says its goal is to become a pure-play communications provider able to provide LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. VNC is the latest puzzle piece to fall into place.

"VNC's capabilities can serve as a cornerstone in our strategic vision to make COMSovereign into one of the only US-based providers of connectivity solutions that span the entire data transmission spectrum," said COMSovereign CEO Dan Hodges in a press release. "Through a combination of proprietary hardware and software, and a growing list of tier-one commercial and national security customers, this transaction can deliver both near-term synergies and long-term value to our shareholders and customers in 4G and 5G infrastructures, and those already planning for 'nG' and beyond."

The purchase price was not disclosed, and the companies expect the transaction to close before April 15.

— Martha DeGrasse, special to Light Reading. Follow her @mardegrasse