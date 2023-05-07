Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

The 5G threat to airplanes quietly recedes

News Analysis

The July 1 deadline for the US airline industry came and went, and not much happened.

"We're not aware of any disruptions specifically related to 5G over the weekend," wrote Ian Petchenik, director of communications for Flightradar24, on Monday in response to questions from Light Reading. Petchenik noted the flight-tracking company does not specifically collect data on the types of issues that delay flights.

Regardless, the situation is remarkable considering warnings of "major disruptions," "chaos" and the possibility that "the nation's commerce will grind to a halt" if 5G gets too close to airplanes in the US.

Broadly, the high-stakes standoff between the US wireless industry and the airline industry – which kicked into high gear just over a year ago – appears to be something that both sides now mostly want to forget. Representatives from a wide range of airline companies, agencies and trade associations – including the US Department of Transportation, Airlines for America, JetBlue and the Air Line Pilots Association – did not respond to questions from Light Reading about the number of flights affected by 5G over the Fourth of July holiday in the US.

One airline did: "We expect minimal operational impact," according to a Delta Air Lines spokesperson.

Airplanes stalling

At issue are fears by the airline industry that 5G transmissions in C-band spectrum might interfere with aircraft altimeters near some US airports. Such altimeters can be essential to safe aircraft landings in rain and other conditions that can affect visibility.

In late 2021, just before Verizon was scheduled to switch on its 5G network in its new C-band spectrum holdings, the US airlines industry conducted a major public relations campaign to stall that rollout. "Major disruptions to passenger air travel, commercial transport and critical helicopter operations can be expected from the rollout of 5G," a group of airline executives warned near the end of 2021.

After some very public debate on the topic, Verizon and AT&T agreed to delay their C-band 5G rollouts near some airports until July 1 to give the airline industry time to update some aircraft altimeters to ones that wouldn't be affected by 5G.

However, as that deadline approached, some Biden administration officials worried that the airline industry wasn't retrofitting aircraft fast enough. "There's a real risk of delays or cancellations," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned in June. "This represents one of the biggest – probably the biggest – foreseeable problem affecting performance this summer."

But Buttigieg said the July 1 deadline wouldn't change.

Retrofitting for the future

"We continue to work with our supplier to see that every Delta aircraft is equipped with updated radio altimeters," the Delta Air Lines spokesperson told Light Reading Monday.

Earlier this year, Delta's altimeter supplier informed the company that – due to roadblocks within its manufacturing supply chain – it would not have enough radio altimeters for Delta's entire fleet to meet the July 1 deadline. The company has declined to name its supplier.

By July 1, Delta expected around 190 aircraft to still need altimeter retrofitting. That includes all Airbus A220s, most A319s and A320s, and some A321s. Delta's aircraft fleet totals around 900.

As it works to upgrade those remaining aircraft throughout this summer, Delta said it would assign affected Airbus aircraft away from airports that might require altimeter-assisted operations. If a flight is affected by 5G, the airline said it would delay or cancel the flight and offer options for rebooking.

Delta isn't alone.

JetBlue didn't respond to questions from Light Reading, but company officials told the Wall Street Journal that it would retrofit 17 smaller Airbus jets by October, with possible "limited impact" to some flights in Boston.

American, Southwest, Alaska, Frontier and United all told the Associated Press that their fleets have upgraded altimeters that are protected from 5G interference.

And the 5G information website from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) shows that all US aircraft and airports are approved to land – including the Airbus models mentioned by Delta as still needing retrofits.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 11, 2023 Energy efficiency meets future proofing: metrics for tomorrow’s networks
July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for More Profitable Telcos
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
July 25, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Building Innovation Momentum to Boost Digital and Intelligent Transformation By Huawei
Huawei Will Launch Full Set of Commercial 5.5G Network Equipment in 2024 By Huawei
ZTE helps Tang West Market Group win prestigious 5G Industry Challenge Award at the GSMA Asia Mobile Awards By ZTE
Huawei Releases Innovations and Practices with Its Digital Managed Network Solution, Inspiring New B2B Service Growth for Carriers By Huawei
Omdia Releases Global Optical Transport Market Share Report for Fourth Quarter of 2022: 400G Market Grows Rapidly, Huawei Maintains Lead By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE