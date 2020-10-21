Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

5G users in US consume 1.9x more data than 4G users – report

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 10/21/2020
Comment (0)

According to a new report from Opensignal, 5G users in the US consume almost twice as much data as 4G users.

Specifically, the firm found that US 5G users consumed an average of 16.5GB during the month of September. On the other hand, 4G users consumed an average of just 8.7GB during the period. The firm noted that this means 5G users consume 1.9x the data of 4G users.

"Opensignal data shows that 5G users on average consumed much higher amounts of mobile data compared to 4G users, suggesting that, by having a better experience, users consumed more content on their smartphones, or similar amounts of content at higher quality and resolution," wrote Opensignal's Francesco Rizzato in a post on the company's website. The company tracks network usage around the globe. "In some cases, 5G users might even be prone to use their smartphones for tethering as they might find their 5G connection is now multiple times faster than their fixed home broadband solution. Such a surge in mobile data usage on new uncongested spectrum represents a new opportunity for savvy operators to monetise the billions of dollars being invested in 5G."

However, there are plenty of caveats to Opensignal's findings.

First, the US trailed most other countries in the 5G-4G calculation. For example, 5G users in Japan consumed 2.6x the amount of data as their 4G counterparts. And 5G users in South Korea consumed more than twice as much data – 38.1GB – as users in the US.

Opensignal tracks data consumption around the world. Click here for a larger image. (Source: Opensignal)
Opensignal tracks data consumption around the world. Click here for a larger image.
(Source: Opensignal)

Opensignal noted that the differences may be due to the speeds available to users in various countries, and that 5G speeds are often determined by the amount of spectrum operators can apply toward 5G.

"US carriers have had to work around limited spectrum availability," Rizzato noted. "While all three have launched 5G using new mmWave spectrum, the widest 5G reach has been enabled by repurposing existing 4G spectrum to offer 5G services on low bands (e.g. 600MHz or 850MHz) or midband 2.5GHz 4G spectrum."

It's also important to point out how operators may be gaining revenues from the sale of 5G. For example, in South Korea operators charge extra for 5G connections. But in the US, operators simply package it into their existing, top-tier unlimited plans.

Finally, it's worth noting that consumers who purchase 5G-capable phones may also be the ones interested in cutting-edge services and therefore may naturally consume more data than consumers content with 4G phones.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 How to build cloud-native applications for Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Platform
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE