Aervivo goes to New York City

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Aervivo announced today that it launched its fourth regional presence, adding New York City as an Aervivo Cloud Edge Point-of-Presence (PoP) to their existing Salt Lake City, San Jose and Dallas regional presences.

The Aervivo Cloud Edge solution enables Aervivo's Partners to focus on building networks in their communities without having to compromise on upstream services or invest thousands of dollars building out their own data center based services. All of Aervivo's Cloud Edge PoPs are located in tier-1 data centers with redundant DIA providers, direct connectivity to the Internet Exchange and are built on a virtualized, high availability platform.

Coupled with Aervivo's Hybrid Edge solution, Aervivo's platform makes it a breeze to blend the best of fiber technologies with Aervivo's uniquely differentiated AerHub radio, where fiber economics do not work, to quickly and cost effectively scale carrier grade, community-wide, symmetric Gbps WiFi services to every unit and household.

