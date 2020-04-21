Ciena hires CTO for EMEA region

HANOVER, Md. – Ciena recently appointed Jürgen Hatheier as Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Strategic Sales for the EMEA region. A transformational technology leader, Jürgen will lead a team of technologists and engineers who are focused on helping customers transform their networks to be more agile and flexible to rapidly adapt and support 5G, FTTx and the Internet of Things.

With a wide range of international experience spanning North America, Europe and Asia, Jürgen brings to Ciena more than 20 years of telecommunications expertise in software, hardware and network operations. Prior to joining Ciena, Jürgen held leadership positions at Pacific Broadband Networks, ARRIS Group and Technetix, where he served tier-1 network operators across the globe.

Jürgen received a master's degree in business administration and economics from Johannes Kepler University Linz and a bachelor's degree from HTBLA Leonding in Austria.

