The network crash of Australian service provider Optus last month impacted 10 million subscribers and took a significant toll on the company's already tarnished reputation. Just last year, Optus revealed a privacy breach of the personal data of its 10 million customers – the largest privacy leak in Australia's history.

Light Reading's Robert Clark joins the podcast to explain how the network crash happened, and the impact it had on customers and their trust in the service provider. In addition, he discusses some developments in SK Telecom's AI strategy.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we cover: