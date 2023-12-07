What's the Story? Optus further tarnishes reputation with network crashWhat's the Story? Optus further tarnishes reputation with network crash
Light Reading's Robert Clark joins the podcast to explain how Optus' network crash happened, and the impact it had on customers and their trust in the service provider. Plus, developments in SK Telecom's AI strategy.
December 7, 2023
At a Glance
- How the Optus network crash happened (01:07)
- Impact of the network crash on Optus' executive team (05:23)
- SK Telecom goes all-in on AI (15:21)
The network crash of Australian service provider Optus last month impacted 10 million subscribers and took a significant toll on the company's already tarnished reputation. Just last year, Optus revealed a privacy breach of the personal data of its 10 million customers – the largest privacy leak in Australia's history.
Light Reading's Robert Clark joins the podcast to explain how the network crash happened, and the impact it had on customers and their trust in the service provider. In addition, he discusses some developments in SK Telecom's AI strategy.
Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.
Here are a few topics we cover:
How the Optus network crash happened (01:07)
Around 10 million subscribers and thousands of businesses lost mobile coverage and Internet access for over 12 hours during the network crash (04:08)
Impact of the network crash on Optus' executive team (05:23)
Data breach leaks personal data of Optus customers (06:18)
CEO of Optus resigns in wake of network crash (07:32)
SK Telecom goes all-in on AI (15:21)
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Latest News
5G Network Automation and AI at Global Megaevents: A Telco AI-at-scale case study with Ooredoo and EricssonOct 10, 2023
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium.Oct 26, 2023
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack AutomationOct 13, 2023
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Day 1Jul 26, 2023