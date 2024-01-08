Verizon comms chief Jim Gerace to retire

Jim Gerace is retiring from his position as chief communications officer at Verizon, company officials confirmed to Light Reading.

Gerace has worked at Verizon for 37 years. Before assuming leadership of Verizon's communications in 2013, Gerace was VP of Verizon's government affairs for the New York region. He began his telecommunications career with NYNEX Mobile Communications in 1986, a precursor company to Verizon.

"In 1995, Jim directed the announcement of the merger between Bell Atlantic Mobile and NYNEX Mobile, then the largest merger in the wireless industry," according to Gerace's biography from Verizon. "He was named vice president – public relations and a member of the senior staff of the new business. In 2000, he directed the communications for the merger of Bell Atlantic Mobile and AirTouch that launched the Verizon Wireless brand."

Gerace is listed among Verizon's top management. Company officials said Verizon is currently looking for a replacement for Gerace.

Gerace's departure represents the latest change to Verizon's leadership structure in the past few years. Roughly one year ago, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg announced a reshuffling that included naming Sowmyanarayan Sampath as head of Verizon's Consumer business. As part of that shift, Kyle Malady moved from Verizon's network operation to Sampath's old job as CEO of Verizon Business.

Gerace appears to be leaving Verizon as the company positions for an upswing. Verizon has been struggling to gain valuable postpaid customers for much of the past few years, but analysts expect the company to finally turn the corner when it reports its fourth quarter results in a few weeks.