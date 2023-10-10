Sponsored By

Telstra's group executive for global networks and technology will leave the company at the end of the year to pursue an unspecified ''international opportunity" in North America.

Gigi Onag

October 10, 2023

Telstra store in Melbourne, Australia
Telstra has begun an internal and external search for a replacement ahead of Katinakis' departure on December 20.(Source: Alisha Arif/Alamy Stock Photo)

Telstra's group executive for global networks and technology Nikos Katinakis is leaving five years after joining Australia's largest telecom operator.

Katinakis has decided that it was the right time to take his career back to North America to pursue an unnamed "international opportunity."

Telstra has begun an internal and external search for a replacement ahead of Katinakis's departure on Dec. 20.

According to company CEO Vicky Brady, Katinakis has been instrumental in ensuring Telstra delivers and operates next-generation network technologies "to create one of the largest, smartest, safest and most reliable mobile networks in the world."

"In his time at Telstra, Nikos has continued to build Telstra's reputation as a global leader with one of the first international roll outs of 5G across Australia, the world's first ever call over a 5G network and building one of the largest IoT networks in the world," said Brady.

Before joining Telstra in 2018, Katinakis was executive vice president of networks at Reliance Jio in India, where he was responsible for rolling out the first pan-India 4G LTE Network with a focus on data management and enhancing and stabilizing the various operating platforms.

Prior to this, he was senior vice president of architecture and technology development for network and IT at Canada’s Rogers Communications, where he was responsible for the technology strategy, selection, and the roadmap that guided Rogers’ deployment of next-generation capabilities across all access networks and services.

"Network leadership is a clear strategic priority for T25 and beyond. Nikos will leave a strong team to continue to grow our global reputation so that we can deliver world-leading experiences to our customers," Brady said.

In August, the telco operator reported a 13% rise in net profit, 5% higher revenue and a 10% improvement in underlying earnings. The mobile business was the main growth engine, boosted by a post-COVID surge in roaming and gains in all segments including data, hardware, IoT and wholesale.

Mobile revenue climbed 8.3%, to $9.5 billion Australian dollars (US$6.1 billion), with a 15% rise in earnings (after interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) to A$4.1 billion ($2.6 billion). Excluding roaming, mobile services, revenue was up 4.3%. Total mobile subscribers grew 8%, to 22.5 million, while the 5G network reached its target of 85% population coverage.

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

