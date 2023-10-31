American Tower touts forays into open RAN, edge computing

Sponsored By

American Tower touts forays into open RAN, edge computingAmerican Tower touts forays into open RAN, edge computing

An American Tower executive said the company tested a neutral host private network at a German university using open RAN equipment.

Mike Dano

October 31, 2023

4 Min Read
edge computing
(Source: Kirill Ivanov/Alamy Stock Photo)

Cell tower giant American Tower said it is testing both open RAN deployments and edge computing scenarios but so far hasn't made firm progress in commercializing either technology.

The news comes at an important time for the company. American Tower is in the midst of a CEO transition with longtime chief executive Tom Bartlett retiring. The company announced last week that Steve Vondran – chief of the company's US operations – will take over as CEO starting early next year.

Separately, American Tower reported solid third quarter financials and increased its full-year 2023 outlook, which helped spike the company's share price.

"American Tower reported 3Q23 beat expectations, which we view as positive for the stock," wrote the financial analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets in a recent note to investors.

That will give Vondran financial firepower as he steps in to oversee American Tower's efforts to expand and improve its business, potentially via new technologies like open RAN and edge computing.

Only a test

American Tower's Paul Choiseul, the company's VP of innovation for transport and networking, disclosed the company's open RAN tests during a presentation at the recent Fyuz trade show in Europe. 

American Tower built a neutral host private network at a German university using open RAN equipment from the likes of Airspan, Blue Planet, Capgemini and Ciena, according to one report. The company found that the network cost less than a traditional Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and also provided more flexibility.

Related:American Tower talks up edge while dumping cash on core data centers

According to the report, Choiseul also suggested that American Tower conducted similar tests in unnamed facilities in Las Vegas.

An American Tower representative said Choiseul's presentation described a "proof of concept developed in a sandbox environment" and that the company has no commercial in-building open RAN deployments today.

Open RAN has garnered interest among US and international companies because it promises to allow operators to mix and match products from a variety of vendors using open interfaces. In addition, some policymakers hope it could ultimately foster an ecosystem of US-based equipment suppliers.

Looking to the edge

Separately, during American Tower's recent quarterly earnings call, executives discussed the company's ongoing interest in edge computing.

"We've continued to see progress toward the realization of demand cases that support our initial edge thesis, and we believe we have an opportunity to enable a more efficient exchange of network traffic and support cloud services and peering in a more distributed manner," Bartlett, the company's outgoing CEO, said last week, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript.

Related:The hunt begins for an 'MVP' in open RAN

That viewpoint is what drove American Tower to acquire data center giant CoreSite for around $10 billion in a deal first announced around two years ago, he said. American Tower officials have said that purchase gives the tower company "a seat at the table" in the discussions about edge computing.

American Tower hopes to use some of its existing cell tower sites as future edge computing locations. Company officials have described that opportunity as worth "billions of dollars annually."

"We continue to work towards establishing a repeatable, rapidly deployable [edge computing] design with initial capacity in the 1 megawatt range, which could then be scalable to incremental megawatts with interconnection to multisite campuses as demand dictates," Bartlett said last week. "As always, we'll assess potential growth at the edge through the prism of our disciplined capital allocation framework committing capital only if the opportunity meets our investment criteria and aligns with our long-term strategic vision of growing our interconnection ecosystem in a way that maximizes shareholder value."

The financials

In the third quarter, American Tower's total revenue increased 5.5% to $2.8 billion. The company also raised its financial outlook for the remainder of the year, news that helped boost the company's stock price by several dollars per share.

The results are a bright spot in the tower sector, given problems encountered by American Tower's rivals. For example, fellow cell tower operator Crown Castle embarked on layoffs over the summer.

"American Tower has been most consistent in terms of setting [Wall] Street expectations and walking them up over the course of a year," wrote the financial analysts at MoffettNathanson of the company's third quarter report. They noted that American Tower has been able to do so "despite a carrier leasing environment."

"With expectations as low as they are, that should be viewed positively by the market," they wrote.

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Nokia logo on a beige building.
Broadband
Nokia gets its head round latest network tech trends
Nokia gets its head round latest network tech trends

Oct 31, 2023

toy tank military sitting on map war
Open RAN
NATO soldiers test new 5G tech
NATO soldiers test new 5G tech

Oct 31, 2023

edge computing
Open RAN
American Tower touts forays into open RAN, edge computing
American Tower touts forays into open RAN, edge computing

Oct 31, 2023

Samsung logo on a Shanghai building.
Finance
Samsung beats estimates, sees chip rebound in 2024
Samsung beats estimates, sees chip rebound in 2024

Oct 31, 2023

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Tereza Krasova
Business Transformation
Network X wraps: 4G has nothing on 5G for sustainability
Network X wraps: 4G has nothing on 5G for sustainability

Oct 31, 2023

Broadband
Geert Heyninck, VP FN Broadband Networks - Fiber Broadband
Geert Heyninck, VP FN Broadband Networks - Fiber Broadband

Oct 30, 2023

Broadband
Dirk Verhaegen, VP FN Broadband Devices, introduces Nokia’s Wi-Fi 7 portfolio of broadband products
Dirk Verhaegen, VP FN Broadband Devices, introduces Nokia’s Wi-Fi 7 portfolio of broadband products

Oct 30, 2023

SDN
Geert Heyninck, VP Broadband Networks at Nokia, talks about SDN automation in broadband access
Geert Heyninck, VP Broadband Networks at Nokia, talks about SDN automation in broadband access

Oct 30, 2023

Orange Campus in Montpellier, France
Sustainability
Orange aims to be carbon neutral by 2040, despite growing usage demands
Orange aims to be carbon neutral by 2040, despite growing usage demands

Oct 27, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News
Dec 6 - Dec 7, 2023
Join Open RAN North America to explore trends and challenges in testing, integration, private networks, and more.
LEARN MORE