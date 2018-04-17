& cplSiteName &

Verizon Launches Virtual Service Bundles

Light Reading
News Analysis
Light Reading
4/12/2018
BASKING RIDGE, N.J. -- Enterprises know they need to embrace virtualization, but implementing software-defined networking (SDN) solutions can be complex, time consuming and expensive. Verizon is removing some of those barriers and streamlining the virtualization process with the launch of new Virtual Network Services (VNS) Solution Bundles. Verizon developed pre-packaged service chains working with leading technology providers like Checkpoint Software, Cisco, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. With these bundles all network compatibility testing and licensing have already been completed, providing peace of mind while saving both time and labor. Additionally, Verizon’s end-to-end orchestration and closed loop service assurance allows customers to essentially "point and click" to enable SDN solutions.

"Our intent is to remove the complexity as well as the associated costs of manual deployment and management of global networks for our enterprise customers and to enable them to gain a competitive advantage," said Vickie Lonker, Vice President of Product Management and Development for Verizon. "We tested and vetted these bundled solutions to remove the guesswork in matching up disparate technologies. We are able to do this because we have invested in building strong relationships across our technology provider community."

Current VNS Solution Bundle options include software defined wide area networking (SD WAN) and network routing and security functions, which are available on Verizon’s universal customer premises based equipment (uCPE) and the hosted network services platform. Additional service chain options will be added to the library of bundles throughout 2018. VNS Solution Bundles are enabled by Verizon Enterprise Orchestration and provide closed loop service assurance. The goal is a seamless transition from the rigid, traditional network model to an agile, resilient, and cost efficient Opex model that requires limited human touch to trouble-shoot and manage.

"By simplifying delivery of service chained virtualized network functions through their orchestration platform, Verizon has potentially shaved months from the deployment timeframe as well as significant associated configuration costs,"according to Mike Sapien, chief analyst, enterprise services at Ovum.

Verizon’s Virtual Network Services lets enterprises increase their agility and reduce complexity by deploying SDN solutions that leverage Verizon’s open service provider ecosystem built on OpenStack. Additionally, they can achieve fast service automation with Enterprise Orchestration, and meet market demands through automated service chains. Plus, all of Verizon’s SDN solutions can be centrally contracted and billed for better management and control.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)

