Singtel tapped to build first quantum-safe network in Southeast Asia

Singtel said today that it will develop Singapore's first National Quantum-Safe Network Plus (NQSN+) for enterprises in partnership with Geneva-based ID Quantique (IDQ).

Singaporean regulator IMDA appointed Singtel to build the network as part of the Digital Connectivity Blueprint, which outlines holistic plans for continuous enhancement of the city's digital infrastructure up to 2030.

"We are excited to kickstart the launch of Southeast Asia's first quantum-safe network infrastructure to help both businesses and government agencies tap on quantum-safe technologies. NQSN+ will help to realize Singapore's vision of a quantum-safe nation, building our nation's capabilities in this space," said Dr. Ong Chen Hui, assistant chief executive, BizTech Group, IMDA.

The network will employ modern quantum-safe technologies such as quantum key distribution, which is a secure method for distributing encryption keys only known between shared parties, and post-quantum cryptography, a new, advanced form of encryption algorithms that are secure against attacks from quantum computers.

''We are laying the foundation for becoming a regional hub for quantum computing as well as a launchpad for new leading-edge innovations and applications," said Ng Tian Chong, chief executive officer, Singtel.

He added: "With Singtel's nationwide quantum-safe network for enterprises, we are securing our data networks from advanced quantum threats for our customers and giving them easy access to solutions to safeguard their critical data in the quantum age."

Launch expected next year

Singtel expects to launch the NQSN+ network in mid-2024.

The NQSN+ will incorporate Quantum Key Distribution and Quantum-Safe Key Management solutions from IDQ into Singtel's network and co-develop a bigger talent pool with deep expertise in design, solutions, engineering and operations of Quantum-Safe Networks.

The Quantum-Safe Network will leverage Singtel's managed network services and fiber network with selected exchanges stipulated as trusted nodes to establish a reliable, secure and resilient nationwide quantum key distribution network. This enables companies to secure their communications across the island and extends quantum-safe security to new use cases and applications such as identity, mobility and authentication.

"With quantum computing gaining traction and potentially used as a threat vector by malicious actors to attack classical (traditional) encryption, it is imperative that organizations update their assets to safeguard their information and boost their cyber resilience," said Ng.

