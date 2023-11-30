Singtel tapped to build first quantum-safe network in Southeast Asia

Sponsored By

Singtel will develop Singapore's first National Quantum-Safe Network Plus (NQSN+) for enterprises in partnership with Geneva-based ID Quantique (IDQ).

Gigi Onag

November 30, 2023

Singtel headquarters in Singapore
(Source: Singtel)

Singtel said today that it will develop Singapore's first National Quantum-Safe Network Plus (NQSN+) for enterprises in partnership with Geneva-based ID Quantique (IDQ).

Singaporean regulator IMDA appointed Singtel to build the network as part of the Digital Connectivity Blueprint, which outlines holistic plans for continuous enhancement of the city's digital infrastructure up to 2030.

"We are excited to kickstart the launch of Southeast Asia's first quantum-safe network infrastructure to help both businesses and government agencies tap on quantum-safe technologies. NQSN+ will help to realize Singapore's vision of a quantum-safe nation, building our nation's capabilities in this space," said Dr. Ong Chen Hui, assistant chief executive, BizTech Group, IMDA.

The network will employ modern quantum-safe technologies such as quantum key distribution, which is a secure method for distributing encryption keys only known between shared parties, and post-quantum cryptography, a new, advanced form of encryption algorithms that are secure against attacks from quantum computers.

''We are laying the foundation for becoming a regional hub for quantum computing as well as a launchpad for new leading-edge innovations and applications," said Ng Tian Chong, chief executive officer, Singtel.

He added: "With Singtel's nationwide quantum-safe network for enterprises, we are securing our data networks from advanced quantum threats for our customers and giving them easy access to solutions to safeguard their critical data in the quantum age."

Launch expected next year

Singtel expects to launch the NQSN+ network in mid-2024.

The NQSN+ will incorporate Quantum Key Distribution and Quantum-Safe Key Management solutions from IDQ into Singtel's network and co-develop a bigger talent pool with deep expertise in design, solutions, engineering and operations of Quantum-Safe Networks.

The Quantum-Safe Network will leverage Singtel's managed network services and fiber network with selected exchanges stipulated as trusted nodes to establish a reliable, secure and resilient nationwide quantum key distribution network. This enables companies to secure their communications across the island and extends quantum-safe security to new use cases and applications such as identity, mobility and authentication.

"With quantum computing gaining traction and potentially used as a threat vector by malicious actors to attack classical (traditional) encryption, it is imperative that organizations update their assets to safeguard their information and boost their cyber resilience," said Ng.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

See more from Gigi Onag
