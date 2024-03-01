Sponsored By

Edotco, TIP and Telkom University join forces to create neutral host ecosystem for SEA

Collaboration is intended to develop a comprehensive blueprint for the neutral host model within Southeast Asia.

Gigi Onag

March 1, 2024

2 Min Read
Edotco, TIP and Telkom University joined forces to create neutral host ecosystem
Source: Edotco

Edotco, the Malaysia-based telco infrastructure services company, has entered a strategic partnership with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and Telkom University to create a neutral host ecosystem by deploying open RAN.

The main goal of the collaboration is to develop a comprehensive blueprint for the neutral host model within the telecommunications industry.

Edotco, with its two partners, signed the memorandum of understanding at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

By leveraging open RAN technology, the partners aim to create a scalable and efficient framework for seamless connectivity.

The three companies said open RAN will enable interoperability and flexibility, leading to more efficient use of network resources so consumers and businesses can enjoy improved coverage, reduced latency and better digital experiences.

The Community Lab at Telkom University, supported by TIP, will serve as a pivotal hub for testing and validating these open RAN offerings, bringing together researchers, industry players and startups to develop commercially viable products and services.

An eye on Southeast Asia

"While the initial focus will be on the Indonesian region, our extensive footprint in Asia positions us to replicate this project's success in other countries," said Gayan Koralage, director of strategy of EDOTCO Group, in a statement. "Together, we are committed to fostering a digital future that transcends boundaries, ensuring accessibility, and unlocking new possibilities for the evolving needs of Southeast Asia."

Prof. Adiwijaya, rector of Telkom University, is looking forward to the connectivity innovation that the collaboration would bring.

"This collaboration will create a telecommunications ecosystem that utilizes open and disaggregated network technology standards. It can encourage innovation both technologically and in business in line with the role of the TIP Community Lab as a center of excellence at Telkom University, which currently serves as a technology, regulatory and business research location as well as a testing and validation location for open RAN solutions," he added.

According to Kristian Toivo, executive director of TIP, the neutral host initiative is a game-changer for the telecommunications landscape in Southeast Asia.

"Our collective vision is to unlock new possibilities that transcend conventional connectivity boundaries, positioning Southeast Asia at the forefront of the global digital revolution," he said.

 

Read more about:

MWC24Asia

About the Author(s)

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

See more from Gigi Onag
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Online offline sign in a field
Digital Divide
Majority of ACP households will see service disruptions if program ends – FCC survey
Majority of ACP households will see service disruptions if program ends – FCC survey

Feb 29, 2024

Commscope former corporate building exterior
Cable Technology
CommScope won't 'sell assets on the cheap'
CommScope won't 'sell assets on the cheap'

Feb 29, 2024

Digital global telecommunications with satellite
Satellite
At MWC, AT&T and AST execs talk up space-based possibilities
At MWC, AT&T and AST execs talk up space-based possibilities

Feb 29, 2024

Video Streaming
TiVo signs Skyworth to build smart TVs powered by TiVo OS
TiVo signs Skyworth to build smart TVs powered by TiVo OS

Feb 29, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
Delivering Affordable Broadband Everywhere
Delivering Affordable Broadband Everywhere
Sponsored Content
TELUS and Samsung Networks are bringing vRAN, Open RAN to Canada
TELUS and Samsung Networks are bringing vRAN, Open RAN to Canada
Howard Watson
AI & Machine Learning
BT's Howard Watson on what's next for AI in telecom
BT's Howard Watson on what's next for AI in telecom