Edotco, TIP and Telkom University join forces to create neutral host ecosystem for SEA

Edotco, the Malaysia-based telco infrastructure services company, has entered a strategic partnership with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and Telkom University to create a neutral host ecosystem by deploying open RAN.

The main goal of the collaboration is to develop a comprehensive blueprint for the neutral host model within the telecommunications industry.

Edotco, with its two partners, signed the memorandum of understanding at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

By leveraging open RAN technology, the partners aim to create a scalable and efficient framework for seamless connectivity.

The three companies said open RAN will enable interoperability and flexibility, leading to more efficient use of network resources so consumers and businesses can enjoy improved coverage, reduced latency and better digital experiences.

The Community Lab at Telkom University, supported by TIP, will serve as a pivotal hub for testing and validating these open RAN offerings, bringing together researchers, industry players and startups to develop commercially viable products and services.

An eye on Southeast Asia

"While the initial focus will be on the Indonesian region, our extensive footprint in Asia positions us to replicate this project's success in other countries," said Gayan Koralage, director of strategy of EDOTCO Group, in a statement. "Together, we are committed to fostering a digital future that transcends boundaries, ensuring accessibility, and unlocking new possibilities for the evolving needs of Southeast Asia."

Prof. Adiwijaya, rector of Telkom University, is looking forward to the connectivity innovation that the collaboration would bring.

"This collaboration will create a telecommunications ecosystem that utilizes open and disaggregated network technology standards. It can encourage innovation both technologically and in business in line with the role of the TIP Community Lab as a center of excellence at Telkom University, which currently serves as a technology, regulatory and business research location as well as a testing and validation location for open RAN solutions," he added.

According to Kristian Toivo, executive director of TIP, the neutral host initiative is a game-changer for the telecommunications landscape in Southeast Asia.

"Our collective vision is to unlock new possibilities that transcend conventional connectivity boundaries, positioning Southeast Asia at the forefront of the global digital revolution," he said.