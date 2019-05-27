Verizon's Palmer: 5G Pricing & Coverage Will Continue to Evolve

Verizon initially launched mobile 5G services in two markets -- Chicago and Minneapolis -- with relatively spotty coverage and a $10-per-month service fee. However, Verizon has since waived that fee indefinitely, and continues to expand its coverage in those cities and elsewhere. Verizon's Nicki Palmer explained that we're in the early stages of 5G in the US, and the market will continue to evolve in the months and years to come.