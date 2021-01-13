Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Looking ahead in India: 5G, open RAN and fiberization

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 1/13/2021
Comment (0)

Last year will always be sadly remembered for the COVID-19 pandemic. With signs in early 2021 that vaccines might restore some normality, Light Reading has looked at some of the trends that could affect India's telecom industry this year.

5G launch (hopefully!!)

India is likely to witness some firm steps on the road to 5G in 2021. Spectrum auctions are due and some keenly awaited 5G trials will soon take place.

Jio, India's largest service provider, has already announced plans to launch 5G in the coming year. Even if this happens, though, rollout will probably be limited to a few areas of the country or be focused on the enterprise sector. Most industry experts believe 5G will not be widely available until 2022.

Jio is determined to launch this year because it hopes to sell its in-house 5G technology in the global market. Any further delay would threaten its ambitions as prospective clients choose alternative providers.

On the 5G devices front, Jio this year plans to introduce a 5G smartphone that costs less than 5,000 Indian rupees ($68). Its goal is to lure subscribers in higher-income segments from rival operators Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Airtel, meanwhile, thinks India is still not ready for 5G due to a lack of viable use cases. Despite that concern, it is also collaborating with Indian device makers on the development of affordable 5G phones.

Network upgrades: Open RAN and fiberization

There is clear interest in the adoption of open RAN among Indian operators, which is likely to gather pace in 2021.

Jio's 5G solution is believed to be based on open RAN technology, while Airtel recently hosted India's first plugfest event for the O-RAN Alliance, an industry group developing open RAN specifications. Airtel also claims to have deployed open RAN software developed by Altiostar, a US company, in several cities. As for Vodafone Idea, it has turned to Mavenir, an Altiostar rival, as an open RAN partner.

"We are committed to evolving our network through an open architecture and are delighted to partner with the O-RAN community," said Randeep Sekhon, Airtel's chief technology officer, in a press release issued by the company.

Besides testing open RAN technology, operators will take more interest in the rollout of fiber as the move toward a 5G deployment. High-speed fixed-line infrastructure has become more important in the post-consolidation era amid a growing emphasis on quality of services.

Growing engagement with startups

Telcos engaged with startups more in 2020 than during previous years, and there is likely to be even greater collaboration in 2021. Interest in artificial intelligence prompted Airtel to acquire strategic stakes in several AI-focused startups last year, including Voicezen, Spectacom, Vahan and Waybeo in 2020.

Reliance Industries, the parent company of Jio, has taken a keen interest in the startup community, with Chairman Mukesh Ambani inviting companies to form partnerships with his business. Flush with funds, Jio seems likely to buy startups or make strategic investments in them in 2021.

Startup expertise could be critical for operators as they attempt to build capabilities in areas including AI and augmented and virtual reality. Startups could also provide access to vital intellectual property and support a government policy of making India more self-reliant.

Focus on satellite connectivity

Interest in using satellites to provide connectivity in urban and rural areas is likely to grow in 2021.

Together with the UK government, Bharti Global, the parent company of Airtel, won a bid to acquire a satellite operator called OneWeb that hopes to set up ground stations in India that would receive signals from a constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. Airtel has also sought the cooperation of India's Space Research Organization for the delivery of high-speed broadband services by early 2022.

US billionaire and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has also flagged interest in launching satellite services in India this year. Spurred by these initiatives, the use of satellite technology could help to address India's digital divide.

Hiring to pick up in 2021

The focus on procuring gear from Indian manufacturers, along with fiberization and an upcoming 5G launch, should create telecom jobs in 2021. Government initiatives, including the decision by state-backed BSNL to use domestic gear makers for its 4G network, will support that growth. The industry will need people with skills in fiber deployment, 5G testing, transmission, open RAN, the Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless equipment.

Hiring did pick up during the second half of 2020 once the industry began to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Job portals including Monster and Times Jobs reported a year-on-year increase in hiring in November and December.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By Matt Schmitt, Principal Architect, CableLabs
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE