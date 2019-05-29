Eurofins Opens IoT Security Test Lab

HASSELT, Belgium -- Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance (QA) and testing services, today announced that its Cyber Security division has opened a new Security Test Lab to test and examine the security of Internet of Things (IoT) devices for service providers and manufacturers. The new facility is based in Groningen, Netherlands (and operated by Qbit).

Eurofins’ IoT Security Test Lab performs testing and research into the security of Internet-connected Consumer Premise Equipment, and consumer devices in the smart home ecosystem, including set-top boxes, connected TVs, PCs, tablets, mobile devices, and other IoT devices. This involves the infrastructure, methods and techniques with which the security of devices can be tested for software and hardware vulnerabilities. Onsite test environments enable intrusive and non-intrusive testing. The lab also supports virtual and distributed testing, whereby IoT devices can be remotely connected to the lab and automated tests can be carried out without requiring devices to be sent to the lab. In addition to the media and entertainment industry, the lab can be used by other organizations in industries such as banking, insurance, utilities and service sectors, and more.

IoT Test Lab and Cyber Security

Specifically, the lab tests and examines various components of an IoT device:

* physical object with a power supply (wired/battery);

* processing unit;

* non-volatile memory;

* connectivity (wired/wireless);

* sensors; and

* software with which the device is managed.

The baseline for the security of IoT devices, developed by The European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA), serves as a guideline for testing, especially for testing hardware and using techniques such as fuzzing and reverse engineering, or in cases where specific equipment is purchased and/or developed for testing.

