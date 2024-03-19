Gigapower, the AT&T-BlackRock joint venture, is expanding to three areas of Florida as part of a plan to build fiber to 1.5 million locations outside AT&T's legacy wireline footprint.

Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor

March 19, 2024

2 Min Read
Purple fiber optic cable illustration
(Source: Science Photo Library/Alamy Stock Photo)

Gigapower, the AT&T-BlackRock joint venture, has tagged three areas of Florida for fiber buildouts: Okaloosa County, Crestview and Fort Walton.

The plan is to deliver fiber-fueled, multi-gigabit services to "thousands" of residential and business locations in those areas in the "coming months," the company said. The deployment is headed by the JV through a fund managed by its Diversified Infrastructure business, Gigapower noted. The JV did not say how much it has earmarked for the Florida build.

Those three areas tie into Gigapower's plan to build "open access" fiber networks to 1.5 million locations that fall outside of AT&T's wireline footprint.

Gigapower has identified several other markets for a phase one network build that includes Las Vegas, parts of Arizona (Mesa, Chandler and Gilbert), portions of northeastern Pennsylvania (including Wilkes-Barre and Scranton), areas of Alabama and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Not much detail on pricing of the services to be delivered over Gigapower's network has been shared yet. Regulatory documents reference that the network, which is being built on XGS-PON technology, will support multiple speed tiers, starting at around 300 Mbit/s on up to 5 Gbit/s. Gigapower has said that its network will be software-upgradable to deliver up to 20 Gbit/s.

AT&T is Gigapower's initial anchor tenant for those buildouts. Gigapower has not announced any other tenants that will sell services off its network, but the JV has been asked if any additional tenants have signed on.

Gigapower officials previously said the JV has been approached by several ISPs. That list includes cable operators and "non-facility-based ISPs," Gigapower CEO Bill Hogg said last year.

Gigapower has also expressed interest in expanding beyond its initial 1.5 million location target, and intends to participate in the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

Others are looking into fresh avenues to help fund fiber buildouts. GFiber (formerly Google Fiber) is seeking outside investors to help fund fiber network expansions, with a future goal to have the unit run independently from Alphabet, GFiber's parent. T-Mobile is reportedly looking to expand its fiber ambitions via a possible $1 billion joint venture with Lumos Networks.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Network panel switch and cables in data center.
Routing & Switching
Nile injects AI into NaaS to automate network setup
Nile injects AI into NaaS to automate network setup

Mar 19, 2024

Abstract image of US one hundred dollar bill
Finance
The death of ACP could cut $4B out of telecom industry
The death of ACP could cut $4B out of telecom industry

Mar 19, 2024

Security breach, system hacked alert with red broken padlock icon
Security
Telecom store manager pleads guilty to selling SIM swaps for $1,000
Telecom store manager pleads guilty to selling SIM swaps for $1,000

Mar 19, 2024

Outside AT&T offices in Dallas
Open RAN
Don't expect AT&T 'open RAN' to go multivendor anytime soon
Don't expect AT&T 'open RAN' to go multivendor anytime soon

Mar 19, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Vecima Networks COO Clay McCreery.
Cable Technology
2025 poised to be a 'big year' for the virtual CMTS, says Vecima COO
2025 poised to be a 'big year' for the virtual CMTS, says Vecima COO
Cloud
The next move toward net zero? Go cloud native
The next move toward net zero? Go cloud native
5G
Napatech maximizes 5G core energy efficiency and throughout
Napatech maximizes 5G core energy efficiency and throughput