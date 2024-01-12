Eurobites: KPN buys fiber cooperative's network

Sponsored By

Eurobites: KPN buys fiber cooperative's networkEurobites: KPN buys fiber cooperative's network

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: KPN agrees pay deal; Vestager breaks bread with tech bigwigs; Fujitsu's post office shame proves costly.

Paul Rainford

January 12, 2024

2 Min Read
KPN logo on office building
(Source: Agencja Fotograficzna Caro/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Dutch incumbent operator KPN has taken over Coöperatie Glasvezel Noord's fiber network. The network, which was built largely by volunteer members of a cooperative, covers around 3,700 addresses in the north of Drenthe. The CGN network will remain an open network, accessible to various service providers. Nothing will change for connected customers who are members of the cooperative – current subscription charges will remain the same. KPN plans to start offering its own services over the network later this year. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

  • KPN has also reached agreement with labor union members on a new two-year pay deal, which will see its employees receiving, on average, an 8.5% pay raise over the period. The collective agreement, says KPN, also offers employees more choice on matters such as repayment of student loans and time off work. In what sounds like an innovative move, KPN has decided not to give employees a fixed number of vacation days but to let them decide for themselves as much as possible how to deal with annual leave. Another option being offered to employees as part of the agreement is financial help with the installation of solar panels, a heat pump or insulation.

  • The EU's antitrust supremo, Margrethe Vestager, has met up with the respective CEOs of Apple, Alphabet and Broadcom to thrash out a few issues relating to European digital regulation. As Reuters reports, she used her audience with Apple's Tim Cook to talk about, among other things, Apple's reluctance to allow the distribution of its apps outside its own AppStore, while Alphabet's Sundar Pichai got a grilling on such issues as the design of "choice screens" and Google's ongoing adtech antitrust case. What was discussed with Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon was not revealed.

  • Arcep has published Q3 data about the French electronic communications market, which compiles data from the country's operators. It shows their revenues in the retail market have grown by 2.4% year-over-year, with sustained growth in both fixed and mobile segments. The regulator also points out nearly two thirds of fixed line customers have fiber connections, while the number of 5G subscribers also continues to grow.

  • Fujitsu has seen more than a billion dollars wiped off its value in just eight days following the broadcast of a drama that highlighted its shameful role in the UK post office scandal, which has rightly if belatedly dominated the mainstream news in the UK in recent weeks. As City AM reports, the faulty Horizon software supplied by the Japanese tech giant to UK post offices led to hundreds of sub-postmasters being falsely accused of stealing from their tills. Many served lengthy jail sentences; several committed suicide.

Additional reporting by Tereza Krásová.

Read more about:

Europe

About the Author(s)

Paul Rainford

Paul Rainford

Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

Paul is based on the Isle of Wight, a rocky outcrop off the English coast that is home only to a colony of technology journalists and several thousand puffins.

He has worked as a writer and copy editor since the age of William Caxton, covering the design industry, D-list celebs, tourism and much, much more.

During the noughties Paul took time out from his page proofs and marker pens to run a small hotel with his other half in the wilds of Exmoor. There he developed a range of skills including carrying cooked breakfasts, lying to unwanted guests and stopping leaks with old towels.

Now back, slightly befuddled, in the world of online journalism, Paul is thoroughly engaged with the modern world, regularly firing up his VHS video recorder and accidentally sending text messages to strangers using a chipped Nokia feature phone.

See more from Paul Rainford
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Market crisis concept. Falling arrow and coins and money
Broadband
Broadband equipment spending to dip again in 2024 – Dell'Oro
Broadband equipment spending to dip again in 2024 – Dell'Oro

Jan 12, 2024

Kuala Lumpur skyline with skyscrapers including the Petronas towers.
5G
Malaysia set to roll out second 5G wholesale network
Malaysia set to roll out second 5G wholesale network

Jan 12, 2024

Server rack cluster in a data center
Cloud
Cloud roundup: Google cuts cloud switching fees
Cloud roundup: Google cuts cloud switching fees

Jan 12, 2024

KPN logo on office building
FTTX
Eurobites: KPN buys fiber cooperative's network
Eurobites: KPN buys fiber cooperative's network

Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
5G Advanced Radio Access
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking the 5G-Advanced Opportunity: An Essential Guide to Major RAN InnovationsPartner Report - Unlocking the 5G-Advanced Opportunity: An Essential Guide to Major RAN Innovations
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
2024 Trends to Watch Enterprise 5G Monetization
5G
Partner Report - Monetizing Enterprise 5G in 2024: Strategies for Telcos to Maximize Slicing, Edge, and FWA RevenuesPartner Report - Monetizing Enterprise 5G in 2024: Strategies for Telcos to Maximize Slicing, Edge, and FWA Revenues
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
WWT Immersive XR Experiences
WWT Immersive XR Experiences

Jan 4, 2024

5G
Informa Tech Interview with Huawei about voice evolution and innovations at 5G Core Summit 2023
Informa Tech Interview with Huawei about voice evolution and innovations at 5G Core Summit 2023

Dec 27, 2023

5G
GlobalData Released the High-Stability Core Network White Paper, Unveiling the First Reliability Standard of Core Network
GlobalData Released the High-Stability Core Network White Paper, Unveiling the First Reliability Standard of Core Network

Dec 27, 2023