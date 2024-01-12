Eurobites: KPN buys fiber cooperative's network

Eurobites: KPN buys fiber cooperative's networkEurobites: KPN buys fiber cooperative's network
January 12, 2024
Dutch incumbent operator KPN has taken over Coöperatie Glasvezel Noord's fiber network. The network, which was built largely by volunteer members of a cooperative, covers around 3,700 addresses in the north of Drenthe. The CGN network will remain an open network, accessible to various service providers. Nothing will change for connected customers who are members of the cooperative – current subscription charges will remain the same. KPN plans to start offering its own services over the network later this year. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
KPN has also reached agreement with labor union members on a new two-year pay deal, which will see its employees receiving, on average, an 8.5% pay raise over the period. The collective agreement, says KPN, also offers employees more choice on matters such as repayment of student loans and time off work. In what sounds like an innovative move, KPN has decided not to give employees a fixed number of vacation days but to let them decide for themselves as much as possible how to deal with annual leave. Another option being offered to employees as part of the agreement is financial help with the installation of solar panels, a heat pump or insulation.
The EU's antitrust supremo, Margrethe Vestager, has met up with the respective CEOs of Apple, Alphabet and Broadcom to thrash out a few issues relating to European digital regulation. As Reuters reports, she used her audience with Apple's Tim Cook to talk about, among other things, Apple's reluctance to allow the distribution of its apps outside its own AppStore, while Alphabet's Sundar Pichai got a grilling on such issues as the design of "choice screens" and Google's ongoing adtech antitrust case. What was discussed with Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon was not revealed.
Arcep has published Q3 data about the French electronic communications market, which compiles data from the country's operators. It shows their revenues in the retail market have grown by 2.4% year-over-year, with sustained growth in both fixed and mobile segments. The regulator also points out nearly two thirds of fixed line customers have fiber connections, while the number of 5G subscribers also continues to grow.
Fujitsu has seen more than a billion dollars wiped off its value in just eight days following the broadcast of a drama that highlighted its shameful role in the UK post office scandal, which has rightly if belatedly dominated the mainstream news in the UK in recent weeks. As City AM reports, the faulty Horizon software supplied by the Japanese tech giant to UK post offices led to hundreds of sub-postmasters being falsely accused of stealing from their tills. Many served lengthy jail sentences; several committed suicide.
