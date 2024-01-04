It hasn't been a good start to the new year for Vodafone Idea, India's third-largest service provider. Its lenders are refusing to advance any more funds to the debt-ridden company, according to media reports, while owners Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group are also not keen to infuse more funds into the company.

Vodafone Idea has not been able to meet the deadline of finding new investors by the end of 2023. In the last earnings call, its CEO Akshay Moondra mentioned that the company is likely to raise funds by the end of the December 2023 quarter.

However, there have been media reports suggesting that the company is in talks with Elon Musk's Starlink and Verizon for a possible investment. There was also speculation that the government may sell its 33.1% stake in Vodafone Idea to Starlink to help the company enter in the Indian market. This resulted in an increase of 39% in Vodafone Idea's share price over just three trading sessions. Vodafone Idea has, however, denied being in talks with Starlink.

Government to the rescue?

Last year, the Indian government converted a part of the debt into equity to acquire a 33% stake in the company. There was hope that this would help the company raise funds since it would reassure the investors of its long-term survival. However, this has not led to any investor interest in the company.

With little possibility of refinancing the debt or of infusion of new funds by the promoters, 2024 may turn out to be the most challenging year yet for Vodafone Idea. In this scenario, the company might be forced to declare bankruptcy. It was already close to bankruptcy in 2022 but was saved by the government acquiring a stake. It remains to be seen if it will be lucky this time around.

The other possibility is that the government injects funds in the company to ensure the Indian telecom market doesn't become a duopoly. However, even in this case, the company has lost its ability to compete with other players. That has, in effect, already turned India into a two-player (Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel) market.