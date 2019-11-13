& cplSiteName &
Ericsson: Live, End-to-End 5G Network Slicing

11/12/2019
Ericsson's demo showed how Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration easily creates a 5G network slice, which is instantly validated in a live 5G SA data session. The data session connected to a 5G UE in the booth, was carried on the 2.6GHz band with AIR 6488, Baseband 6630 and Router 6000 products from Ericsson Radio System also in the booth, and connected back to the 5G SA Cloud Native Core and Dynamic Orchestration instance in the Ericsson Virtual Innovation Center in Plano, Texas.
