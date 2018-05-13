Rackspace Launches Kubernetes-as-a-Service

Rackspace is launching Kubernetes-as-a-Service, a highly available managed service to help enterprises get the most from container technologies in a multi-cloud environment, the company said Wednesday.

Rackspace (NYSE: RAX) says it will provide ongoing operations management and support for the entire technology stack, from hardware to infrastructure to Kubernetes, including containers and cluster application services such as monitoring, logging, analytics and other functions.

Rackspace manages ongoing operations including updates, zero downtime upgrades and patching and security hardening for Kubernetes. One particular benefit cited by the company is that it can beef up security for enterprises with its skilled team of security pros.

Kubernetes-as-a-Service is a significant step in Rackspace's push to win enterprise business with a managed multi-cloud, combining hosted private cloud in Rackspace's own data centers with managed services public cloud on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Alibaba and government public cloud.

— Mitch Wagner Executive Editor, Light Reading