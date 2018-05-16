Pivot3 Enhances Cloud Workload Mobility & Disaster Recovery

Austin, Texas - Pivot3, the hyperconverged infrastructure technology and performance leader, today announced the expansion of its Intelligent Hybrid Cloud to bring workload mobility and disaster recovery capabilities to customers across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

As IT organizations increase their use of multi-cloud environments, they must contend with the differences between different public cloud providers. Pivot3's expanded offering will allow customers to simplify and automate their management of multiple clouds to reduce operational costs and improve agility and services.

Through this new offering, Pivot3 customers will gain new capabilities for workload mobility and disaster recovery, allowing them to migrate any workload to AWS, Azure and Google Cloud and back in a few simple steps. Pivot3's channel partners now have an additional set of tools to offer, allowing them to help their customers implement a more simple and automated multi-cloud environment.

These newest cloud capabilities are enabled by Pivot3's partnership with CloudEndure, a leader in live workload mobility and disaster recovery technology. CloudEndure provides disaster recovery and automated migration of applications, allowing enterprises to mobilize entire workloads to and across clouds with near-zero downtime and no data loss. Its live workload mobility technology provides continuous block-level replication and application stack orchestration at the touch of a button, within minutes, and with the latest data.

This is an extension of Pivot3's multi-phase strategy to unify on-premises and public cloud infrastructures with policy-based management and automated resource orchestration technologies, allowing customers to realize the promise of better economics and simplicity from their use of many clouds. In March 2018, Pivot3 announced Pivot3 Cloud Edition on AWS, enabling customers to simplify, optimize and automate their use of multi-cloud environments through Pivot3's Intelligent Cloud Engine. The Intelligent Cloud Engine is based on Pivot3's advanced policy-based intelligence which automates data placement, data protection and dynamic resource allocation based on service level agreement requirements and business priorities.

"Many enterprises are using a combination of private and public clouds because they are optimized for different workloads, security, performance and infrastructure cost models. Customers don't want to be locked into a single public cloud provider," said John Spiers, executive vice president of strategy, Pivot3. "To simplify this, we are delivering a straightforward and proven solution with a software stack that gives customers the capability to centrally manage their applications and data across multiple clouds, with the flexibility to migrate workloads from cloud to cloud as business requirements change. Customers can also back up and recover from any cloud with near-zero recovery point objectives and recovery time objectives."

"Organizations of all types are using public clouds to augment their on-premises IT, and one of the most common uses is for disaster recovery," said Tim Stammers, senior analyst at 451 Group. "But that is not always simple to set up. By becoming a single source of both on-premises infrastructure and software that enables disaster recovery or application migration across a choice of major public clouds, Pivot3 is simplifying the path to hybrid cloud computing."

Pivot3's new cloud workload migration and disaster recovery capabilities are available now.

Pivot3 Inc.