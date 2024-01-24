Goodman maps out data center expansion in APAC

Sponsored By

The Goodman Group today outlined its expansion strategy in the Asia Pacific as it seeks to strengthen its foothold in the region's burgeoning data center market.

January 24, 2024

Tsukuba data center campus artist impression
The company said it has entered into agreements to deliver up to 1,000MW of power in Japan and has started the construction of a new 50MW data center in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong.  It also opened a new regional office in Singapore recently to support the growth of its data center business in the region.

“Our ability to secure land and power in high demand locations in the tier 1 markets of Japan and Hong Kong has resulted in a very valuable power bank of 1. GW in Asia,'' Paul McGarry, head of Asia at Goodman, said in a statement.

''This power bank, combined with our planning, architectural and engineering capabilities, and strong balance sheet, means Goodman is well positioned to continue to meet the growing demand for new, high value, high-tier data center facilities in major cities across Asia," he added.

New data center campus in Tsukuba City, Japan

The company said it is building a new data center campus in Japan on a 45-hectare land in Tsukuba City, which was acquired in 2022. Located 50 km from Tokyo, the new campus is expected to provide 1,000MW of power.

Site preparation and infrastructure works have already started, with the first data center facility targeted for completion by 2026. Goodman said it has entered a Heads of Agreement to construct and lease the first 50MW data center at the Tsukuba City campus to a customer.

The new campus follows Goodman's existing facility in Inzai, Chiba, Greater Tokyo, where the company has already secured and delivered over 300MW of data center projects.

Building a 50MW data center in Hong Kong

Goodman is also converting an old industrial building – named the Goodman Texaco Centre – in Tsuen Wan into a 50MW facility to cater to the robust growth of the data center business in Hong Kong.

According to the company, the city's data center market is seeing strong demand, with hyperscalers signing US$2 billion of take-up agreements in the past six months alone.

The completion of the Tsuen Wan West campus later this year and the Texaco data center in 2026 will see a total of 392MW of data centers under management in Hong Kong.

Regional office opened in Singapore

Goodman has opened a regional office in Singapore to support its data center operations in the region, which are headed by Hugh Baggie, who has been appointed as managing director of data centers for Asia.

Baggie previously managed the US$9-billion Goodman Hong Kong portfolio.

"The data center sector is an area of growth for Goodman, with Asia continuing to be a key focus given the market’s demand and supply dynamic. We've got the capital, land and secured power, which combined with our proven engineering and delivery capability, will enable us to continue to deliver large-scale, high value, data centers,'' said McGarry, in a statement.

Goodman’s global data center portfolio today includes a number of brand-new data center and technology hubs. Its global power bank of 3.7GW includes completed facilities, secured power and potential data center projects across 12 major international cities.

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

