& cplSiteName &

Could T-Mobile's Legere Clean Up the WeWork Mess?

Dan Jones
11/12/2019

WeWork is reportedly in discussions with T-Mobile's CEO John Legere about taking over leadership at the troubled company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street Journal reports that We Co., WeWork's parent company, is looking for a CEO to be a successor to WeWork founder Adam Neumann. After WeWork's failed IPO, SoftBank Group bought a majority stake in the startup last month, cutting ties with Neumann.

WeWork is looking for a leader that could take over as soon as January, the WSJ says. Legere is not guaranteed to accept the CEO position.

Why this matters
Legere has experience as a clean-up candidate for a struggling company. Legere was brought in to T-Mobile in 2012, when the telco held a struggling fourth position among US mobile operators. He's turned T-Mobile into the "uncarrier" and a strong third-place competitor to AT&T and Verizon. The company is in the process of a merger with Sprint that is slated to be completed early in 2020.

Related posts:

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Farms, Cows & 5G
By Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows