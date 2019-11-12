Could T-Mobile's Legere Clean Up the WeWork Mess?

WeWork is reportedly in discussions with T-Mobile's CEO John Legere about taking over leadership at the troubled company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street Journal reports that We Co., WeWork's parent company, is looking for a CEO to be a successor to WeWork founder Adam Neumann. After WeWork's failed IPO, SoftBank Group bought a majority stake in the startup last month, cutting ties with Neumann.

WeWork is looking for a leader that could take over as soon as January, the WSJ says. Legere is not guaranteed to accept the CEO position.

Why this matters Legere has experience as a clean-up candidate for a struggling company. Legere was brought in to T-Mobile in 2012, when the telco held a struggling fourth position among US mobile operators. He's turned T-Mobile into the "uncarrier" and a strong third-place competitor to AT&T and Verizon. The company is in the process of a merger with Sprint that is slated to be completed early in 2020.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading