Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Operators call for more vendor support in open source projects

News Analysis Sue Marek, Special Contributor 10/14/2020
Comment (0)

When it comes to open source projects, representatives from global operators such as Deutsche Telekom, BT and Telefónica say that they would like the incumbent telecom vendors to get more involved in open source projects instead of sitting on the sidelines.

Speaking at the Broadband World Forum's virtual panel on "Open Source Initiatives to Build the Modern Telecoms Operator," this week, Deutsche Telekom's Manuel Paul said that vendors shouldn't view open source projects as competitive but instead as an enhancement to the marketplace. "It would help the addressable market if they helped in the development," he said.

And not only would it help operators but the entire industry. According to Paul Gunning, principal researcher at BT Applied Research, competing operators are members of these open source initiatives such as the Open Networking Foundation's SDN Enabled Broadband Access (SEBA) group, among others, and yet they benefit greatly by collaboration. "We compete as operators but at a technical level we see the benefits of collaborating," he said. "Vendors too can evolve to reflect these changes that are good for everybody."

OpenBNG moves closer to reality

As an example of further collaboration among operators, Rafael Cantó Palancar of the Chief Technology & Information Officer (CTIO) team at Telefónica announced that Telefónica, Deutsche Telekom, BT and Vodafone have joined forces to write the Open Broadband Network Gateway (OpenBNG) technical requirements document within the Telecom Infra Project (TIP). "What is important is that we work together to build an ecosystem for the industry and avoid overlaps and try to get the most of this," Palancar said.

The OpenBNG project is an initiative within the Open Optical & Packet Transport Project Group's Disaggregated Open Routers sub-group. Its goal is to develop a way for operators to deploy broadband services to different types of customers – residential or small and medium enterprises – and be able to grow their traffic without impacting performance. In addition, OpenBNG is tasked with trying to determine if BNG functionality should reside in a centralized location or be distributed in the network.

The OpenBNG document, which was written by the four operators, includes hardware and software requirements for an open and disaggregated BNG device that all operators will be able to deploy in current and future networks. In addition, the paper also discusses the role that software-defined networks (SDN) play in the broadband network and how operators should approach fixed-mobile convergence. It also talks about the required hardware and proposes non-mutually exclusive software packages that will support more functions.

Telefónica, BT, Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone plan to do lab trials of OpenBNG in the fourth quarter of this year, and move to field trials in 2021.

COVID-19 impact

Panelists couldn't help but note the impact the current COVID-19 pandemic is having on broadband networks around the world. Paul, Deutsche Telekom's senior expert for standardization, said that even as demand for broadband increased during the pandemic, the company's broadband network was able to keep up thanks to the open source software that DT had implemented. "Even before COVID we saw that we needed a model that would allow us the prototyping and implementation of hardware and open source software," he said. "We needed to leverage that."

Likewise, Cemil Soylu, a senior architect for fixed access networks at Turk Telekom, noted that his company didn't change its strategy because of the pandemic, but he said the company did realize the need to be agile. "The necessity of acting quickly has changed. We try to deploy much faster than we did before," he said.

— Sue Marek, special to Light Reading. Follow her @suemarek.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 19, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day One: The Next Wave of 5G
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 21, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day Two: Private Mobile Networks
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security Assurance Is Essential in a 5G World By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE