Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Ciena bulks up routers to support 5G technologies

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/19/2020
Comment (0)

HANOVER, Md. – Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) added several new products and capabilities to its 5G Network Solutions aimed at reducing network complexity and fueling operators' migration from 4G to 5G – from radios to data centers and everything in between. Ciena's unique and open approach uses intelligent automation, next-generation routing platforms and advanced professional services to support the delivery of differentiated 5G services, such as eMBB (enhanced Mobile Broadband), mMTC (massive Machine-Type Communications) and ultra-reliable Low-Latency Communications (urLLC).

In alignment with customer demand, Ciena is focused on openness as a key attribute of its 5G solutions. Its new 5G-optimized routers allow Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and wholesale network operators to meet the low-latency, high-performance demands of fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul (xHaul) transport with an open network slicing-capable architecture. Additionally, with new 5G software automation features from Ciena's Blue Planet®, including network slicing and dynamic planning, operators can offer, measure and report on different SLAs based on specific customer needs and further simplify network buildouts to support 5G small cell deployments.

Executive Comments:

  • "Ciena has been at the forefront of creating some of the industry's most advanced wireline networks and our open 5G Network Solutions build on that heritage, giving operators the ability to choose the right solutions for their needs and to create a more adaptive network. Operators can now move to 5G with minimal risk and the ability to rapidly generate a greater return on their investments."<br> - Steve Alexander, Chief Technology Officer, Ciena
  • "As 5G deployments kick into high gear, operators are pushing the boundaries of their networks to compete for new customers and stake their claim in the 5G era. Ciena's success in delivering optical networks speaks for itself, but its evolution as a provider of 5G-optimized routing platforms opens up new opportunities for operators that are looking to avoid vendor lock-in. These new programmable systems, in combination with Blue Planet's intelligent software, show promise in delivering the type of lean, automated network 5G requires."<br> - Rajesh Ghai, Research Director, Carrier Network Infrastructure, IDC

Key Facts:

  • Ciena's 5G Network Solutions are built upon proven professional services and an open, automated and flexible architecture, enabling Ciena to partner with operators anywhere along their 4G to 5G migration journey.
    • Every operator has different starting points in their 4G to 5G evolution. Ciena's team of services experts understands this challenge and applies proven best practices and processes – along with the most effective tools for handling network complexities. Ciena's services team works with operators from initial strategy consultation through to implementation and ongoing maintenance to ensure success along all stages of the 4G to 5G journey.
    • Ciena's new open and programmable 5168, 5166 and 5164 Routers enable soft and hard slicing with Segment Routing and FlexE switching for converged 4G and 5G xHaul over a common wireline infrastructure.
      • 5168 Router: an xHaul network slicing router enabling Cloud RAN architectures with support for CPRI/eCPRI/RoE/ORAN, Adaptive IPTM and high-density 10/25GbE to 100/200GbE aggregation
      • 5166 Router: cost-effective network slicing router implementing Ciena's Adaptive IP and optimized for 10/25GbE to 100/200/400GbE aggregation
      • 5164 Router: cost-effective network slicing router implementing Ciena's Adaptive IP and optimized for 10/25GbE to 100/200GbE aggregation
    • The Blue Planet Intelligent Automation software portfolio has been enhanced for 5G automation, including these new solutions and capabilities:
      • Vendor-agnostic network slicing features, which allow operators to automate end-to-end creation of dynamic, SLA-based virtual networks that are optimized to meet specific needs of users to derive new revenue from 5G networks
      • Dynamic Planning capabilities, powered by federation and advanced software automation, to deliver an accurate, real-time view of an operators' network and service inventory, which simplifies network planning to support small cell deployments, speeding the delivery of 5G

Ciena

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
5G Hospital Network Standards in 3 Steps for Maximum 5G Application Healthcare By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE