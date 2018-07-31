Amdocs Connects With Comcast on SD-WAN Service for Businesses

ST. LOUIS -- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it is supporting Comcast Business’ commercially available software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) service. Comcast Business’ SD-WAN solution offers enterprises a powerful and scalable, yet cost-effective, alternative to multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) running over T1 lines.

Comcast Business SD-WAN combines secure IP-VPN, application-aware routing, and a stateful network firewall. This software-defined service is delivered over the public internet via a carrier-class IP-backbone, leveraging Comcast’s broadband and fiber-based connectivity solutions.

With Comcast Business SD-WAN on its ActiveCore software defined networking (SDN) platform, customers can augment or replace their existing network with an alternative providing bandwidth, reliability and flexibility. With firewall-secured, branch-level internet connectivity to a public cloud, Comcast Business SD-WAN accelerates performance across the enterprise data network and can reduce the cost of backhauling data traffic through corporate data centers.

