10G

J:COM taps CommScope for '10G' move

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/22/2021
HICKORY, NC – CommScope today announced that Jupiter Telecommunications (J:COM), Japan's leading cable broadband and multi channels video provider, has selected its XE4202 10G-EPON Remote OLT fiber node module to deliver 10Gbps broadband to residential and business broadband customers in Japan's highly competitive Kansai region.

This collaboration enables a large-scale commercial deployment of 10G EPON with Remote OLT in the Kansai region that J:COM will look to use as a model to expand 10Gbps broadband service in Japan.

The deployment of 10G EPON with Remote OLT allows J:COM to leverage its existing hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) network and fiber nodes to offer 10G EPON which enables groundbreaking 10Gbps symmetrical speeds using CommScope's NC4000 Optical Node and CH3000 Headend Optics Platform.

CommScope's unique combination of headend, node, and optics solutions paves the way to further strengthen J:COM's HFC and Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks. The capability to support 10G EPON along with fiber deep upgrades allows J:COM to take immediate advantage of broadband spectrum expansions, virtualized and distributed access architectures, and to reduce capital and operating expenditures. The remote OLT system will also enable the use of centralized network management that can be located in the data center.

CommScope

