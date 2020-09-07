Haivision snaps up P2P video tech startup Teltoo

Teltoo, a peer-to-peer software startup with links to the cable industry, has found its exit.

Looking to beef up its budding video delivery business and take greater aim at low-latency streaming of live video, Haivision announced Thursday it has acquired the Spain-based P2P technology specialist.

As for Teltoo's cable industry roots, it counts Liberty Global as a customer and early financial backer. Teltoo also participated in CableLabs' UpRamp startup incubator, which gave the cable R&D organization a small stake in the startup in exchange for guidance and critical exposure to cable operator technology decision makers.

Haivision isn't disclosing what it paid for Teltoo, but the Teltoo team, including company founder and CEO Pablo Hesse, have joined Haivision, according to Mahmoud J. Al-Daccak, Haivision's EVP of product development and chief technology officer.

Teltoo, a company based in Madrid that also operates out of Boulder, Colorado, has developed a P2P-assisted content delivery network (CDN) platform designed to help service providers keep bandwidth demands in check when streaming loads spike and cut down on CDN costs. Core to that approach is Teltoo's use of WebRTC and a small video player software client for web browsers, mobile device and TV streaming devices.

Liberty Global has been using Teltoo's tech to help the cable operator optimize video quality and manage bandwidth capacity. Some of that activity has centered on Horizon 4, Liberty Global's next-gen, multiscreen entertainment platform, and Liberty Global's "GO"-branded mobile app. Teltoo has also been engaged with other service providers, including Telefónica.

Al-Daccak said Teltoo came on Haivision's radar last year when the company was exploring how P2P technologies could be used to support low-latency video delivery. An "impromptu call" from Teltoo led to further discussions, a deeper look at Teltoo's technology, including its analytics capabilities, and ultimately the deal itself, he explained.

Fueling an expansion into the video delivery market

Al-Daccak said the Teltoo acquisition will help Haivision continue its pursuit of the video delivery market, complementing its acquisition last fall of LightFlow Media Technologies, a company that specializes in the use of AI and machine language techniques to optimize video encoding and delivery. Those deals also build on Haivision's historically core focus on the contribution and distribution aspects of the video business with customers such as NBC Sports, he said.

Though the overall process is still in the planning stages, Haivision, which makes video decoders, transcoders and gateways, plans to integrate Teltoo's P2P-powered OTT technology into video delivery platforms focused on enterprise customers as well as for partners in the broadcast video sector.

Al-Daccak also sees the Teltoo acquisition feeding into Haivision's support for Secure Reliable Transport (SRT), an open source video transport protocol designed to boost video streaming in unpredictable network environments. SRT, an initiative founded by Haivision, has generated support from more than 400 companies.

Haivision isn't the only company to be drawn to the allure of P2P-assisted video technologies. CenturyLink also fell in love with Streamroot, tying the knot with the Paris-based startup in the fall of 2019.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading