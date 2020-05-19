Sign In Register
Cable Business Services

RingCentral dominates Omdia’s UCaaS scorecard

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/19/2020
Comment (0)

LONDON – For the fourth consecutive year, RingCentral has earned the top position in Omdia’s UC as a Service (UCaaS) North America Vendor Scorecard ranking for 2020.

"As the market-share leader—and a company that’s proven capable of generating above-market-average growth—RingCentral has managed to come out on top of this year’s scorecard by a large margin," said Diane Myers, chief analyst, enterprise communications, for Omdia. "During the past two years, RingCentral has separated itself from the pack through its continued focus on expanding its customer base, developing key strategic partnerships, filling the gaps in product development, engaging in international expansion and continuing to address large enterprise requirements."

Looking in detail at the scorecard, RingCentral earned top marks for installed base, and tied for the No. 1 spot in terms of market momentum, service development and support options.

8x8 takes the second rank
Following RingCentral in the rankings were 8x8, Verizon, Mitel, Comcast Business, Vonage, LogMeIn, Star2Star, Nextiva and Fuze.

No.2 ranked 8x8 jumped from the fourth rank in 2018 to second place in 2019 as the company’s strong growth positioned it favorably in terms of the installed base of UCaaS seats. The company’s strategy to offer an integrated platform and services bore fruit in 2019 with strong results. Although 8x8 initially focused on building its UCaaS business with small organizations with workforces smaller than 100 employees, it has built a practice focused on businesses employing 100 to more than 5,000 workers. The company continues to stress expanding its midmarket and large enterprise business.

Slight shifts in top-10 providers
The UCaaS market in North America is characterized by a large and dynamic provider landscape. Merger and acquisition activities are continuing as providers aim to expand their scale, gain new capabilities and achieve long-term survivability. Furthermore, traditional PBX and UC vendors such as Cisco, Mitel, Unify, Microsoft, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and Avaya are continuing their push into the cloud either directly, with platform sales, or through partnerships with pure-play providers.

The top-10 providers have been fairly consistent over the past few years with a few shifts. Compared with the 2019 scorecard, LogMeIn and Fuze entered the top 10 while Windstream and Intrado (formerly West) just missed the cut.

"The consistency of the top USaaS providers indicates that many continue to do the right things, in some cases expanding through acquisitions and growing organically to maintain their market positions," Myers said.

RingCentral Inc.

