Cable's best and brightest are descending upon the Mile High City this week for SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2023, a show that is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Throughout the week, Light Reading will provide extensive coverage of the show's opening general sessions, individual tech sessions and analysis of other news breaking at the show.

Meanwhile, here's our first roundup of select product news, deals, partnerships and booth demos for this week's cable tech-fest:

Vecima Networks (booth #1331) announced full availability of its DOCSIS 4.0-ready and 1.8GHz Entra EN8400 and SC-2D4 "forever" nodes. Vecima said it added in the "forever" designation because the new gear supports cable's distributed access architecture (DAA) and gives operators a path to DOCSIS 4.0 and PON-based platforms (via remote optical line terminals). Vecima noted that operators that are buying and deploying the company's EN8100/8400 or SC-2D3 1.2GHz nodes also have a 1.8GHz/DOCSIS 4.0-ready option. Vecima hasn't announced commitments for the new lineup, but the company is engaged with Charter Communications on a network evolution plan that includes upgrades to DAA and DOCSIS 4.0.

Vecima says the EN8400 can be upgraded to DOCSIS 4.0 and PON and can support both the remote PHY and remote MACPHY options of DAA. (Source: Vecima Networks)

Harmonic (booth #915) introduced "CableOS" as its virtual cable modem termination system (vCMTS) nearly five years ago. Since then, the company's virtualized platform has been adapted to not only service hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks but also fiber-to-the-premises networks. Given that agnostic, cloud-based approach, Harmonic has rebranded the product as the "cOS" broadband platform. At the show, Harmonic will demo how cOS, a platform that now serves more than 21 million cable modems, can bring fiber-like speeds over DOCSIS 3.1 and will also demo the platform running in DOCSIS 4.0 mode.

Hitron (booth #2023) has introduced its first pair of DOCSIS 4.0-based products: the CODA6000 and CODA6008. The CODA6000 is a stand-alone DOCSIS 4.0 modem that supports the Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD) option of the D4.0 specs along with support for business services, low-latency DOCSIS and Telemetry Assist, a platform that provides real-time insights on network health and usage patterns. The CODA6008 adds in support for IP voice services. Both products feature a power-saving "fanless" design, the company said. Hitron revealed to Light Reading in June that it is basing its DOCSIS 4.0 products on silicon from MaxLinear. Hitron intends to sell its new D4.0 lineup directly to cable operators. (Hitron's CODA6008 DOCSIS 4.0 modem bakes in support for IP voice. (Source: Hitron)

AWS and Casa Systems (booth #1613) will jointly demonstrate a proof-of-concept of Casa's virtual BNG control plane on AWS and leveraging hybrid cloud. AWS is also working with Harmonic to develop a disaster recovery solution for cOS, a vCMTS that counts Comcast and Charter Communications as marquee customers.

CommScope (booth #773) will use the show to introduce the Arris SURFboard G54, a DOCSIS 3.1 quad-band Wi-Fi 7 gateway that launched at retail on October 15. The device is also equipped with a 10 Gbit/s Ethernet port and four 1 Gbit/s LAN ports. CommScope's product launch comes as the company moves ahead on a proposed deal to sell its Home Networks unit to Vantiva in exchange for a 25% stake in Vantiva. Vantiva said it is assessing whether it will retain or grow CommScope's retail business for modems, gateways and Wi-Fi extenders.

The Arris SURFboard G54 is equipped with DOCSIS 3.1 and Wi-Fi 7 tech. (Source: CommScope)