In this Cable-Tec Expo news roundup, Vecima touts 'forever' nodes, Hitron debuts DOCSIS 4.0 modems, Harmonic rechristens 'CableOS,' CommScope brings DOCSIS 3.1/Wi-Fi 7 combo to retail, and more.
October 16, 2023
Cable's best and brightest are descending upon the Mile High City this week for SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2023, a show that is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
Throughout the week, Light Reading will provide extensive coverage of the show's opening general sessions, individual tech sessions and analysis of other news breaking at the show.
Meanwhile, here's our first roundup of select product news, deals, partnerships and booth demos for this week's cable tech-fest:
Vecima Networks (booth #1331) announced full availability of its DOCSIS 4.0-ready and 1.8GHz Entra EN8400 and SC-2D4 "forever" nodes. Vecima said it added in the "forever" designation because the new gear supports cable's distributed access architecture (DAA) and gives operators a path to DOCSIS 4.0 and PON-based platforms (via remote optical line terminals). Vecima noted that operators that are buying and deploying the company's EN8100/8400 or SC-2D3 1.2GHz nodes also have a 1.8GHz/DOCSIS 4.0-ready option. Vecima hasn't announced commitments for the new lineup, but the company is engaged with Charter Communications on a network evolution plan that includes upgrades to DAA and DOCSIS 4.0.
Vecima says the EN8400 can be upgraded to DOCSIS 4.0 and PON and can support both the remote PHY and remote MACPHY options of DAA. (Source: Vecima Networks)
Harmonic (booth #915) introduced "CableOS" as its virtual cable modem termination system (vCMTS) nearly five years ago. Since then, the company's virtualized platform has been adapted to not only service hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks but also fiber-to-the-premises networks. Given that agnostic, cloud-based approach, Harmonic has rebranded the product as the "cOS" broadband platform. At the show, Harmonic will demo how cOS, a platform that now serves more than 21 million cable modems, can bring fiber-like speeds over DOCSIS 3.1 and will also demo the platform running in DOCSIS 4.0 mode.
Hitron (booth #2023) has introduced its first pair of DOCSIS 4.0-based products: the CODA6000 and CODA6008. The CODA6000 is a stand-alone DOCSIS 4.0 modem that supports the Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD) option of the D4.0 specs along with support for business services, low-latency DOCSIS and Telemetry Assist, a platform that provides real-time insights on network health and usage patterns. The CODA6008 adds in support for IP voice services. Both products feature a power-saving "fanless" design, the company said. Hitron revealed to Light Reading in June that it is basing its DOCSIS 4.0 products on silicon from MaxLinear. Hitron intends to sell its new D4.0 lineup directly to cable operators.
(Hitron's CODA6008 DOCSIS 4.0 modem bakes in support for IP voice. (Source: Hitron)
AWS and Casa Systems (booth #1613) will jointly demonstrate a proof-of-concept of Casa's virtual BNG control plane on AWS and leveraging hybrid cloud. AWS is also working with Harmonic to develop a disaster recovery solution for cOS, a vCMTS that counts Comcast and Charter Communications as marquee customers.
CommScope (booth #773) will use the show to introduce the Arris SURFboard G54, a DOCSIS 3.1 quad-band Wi-Fi 7 gateway that launched at retail on October 15. The device is also equipped with a 10 Gbit/s Ethernet port and four 1 Gbit/s LAN ports. CommScope's product launch comes as the company moves ahead on a proposed deal to sell its Home Networks unit to Vantiva in exchange for a 25% stake in Vantiva. Vantiva said it is assessing whether it will retain or grow CommScope's retail business for modems, gateways and Wi-Fi extenders.
The Arris SURFboard G54 is equipped with DOCSIS 3.1 and Wi-Fi 7 tech. (Source: CommScope)
ZCorum (booth #1535) has launched a managed cybersecurity offering that, it claims, can help operators meet strict cybersecurity and supply chain requirements for sub-grantees to qualify for state-level Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program funding. ZCorum is offering that assistance via its CyberZCurity product.
OpenVault (booth #1916) said it has integrated its Profile Management Application (PMA) with Harmonic's cOS broadband platform that serves as a virtual cable modem termination system (vCMTS). PMA, a software-based technology originally supported by DOCSIS 3.1, is designed to help operators generate more data efficiency out of their network by tapping into the best possible modulation for every frequency/channel in the cable spectrum rather than being limited to the best modulation that all cable modems and CMTSs can use based on impairments such as interference or noise. OpenVault estimates that PMA can boost network capacity by up to 40%. Harmonic's cOS is the first announced CMTS platform to be integrated with OpenVault's PMA system.
Teleste and Antronix (booth #1601) will display a lineup of amplifiers tailored for the requirements of North American cable operators, including two 1.8GHz-capable models: the ICON4300 1.8GHz Intelligent System Amplifier and ICON3100 1.8GHz Line Extender. Upgrading capacity to 1.8GHz is one of the key components of the Extended Spectrum DOCSIS option of DOCSIS 4.0. The companies will also show off remote PHY devices for operators based in Europe and North America.
ATX Networks (booth #1101) has landed a deal to provide its Areca Energy Storage Modules to Ritter Communications to support the operator's ability to provide backup power to its outside plant. Ritter will initially deploy Areca 36V cabinet modules to provide backup power to the active components on its outside plant. ATX claims its energy gear, based on supercapacitor technology, holds safety, environmental and total cost of ownership advantages over traditional energy storage mediums, including Valve Regulated Lead Acid and Lithium-type batteries. Ritter said the energy storage upgrade will eliminate the need to replace its backup power batteries every three-to-five years – the rough average lifespan of lead-acid batteries.
Technetix (booth #1231) will show off an array of new gear at the show, including XFO, a faceplate-only swap for 1.8GHz amplifiers, Neuron X, an AI-powered network management system, and One Touch amps, a power-saving product line that was named a 2023 Leading Lights winner.
Nrby, a provider of location-centric data visualization and management systems, said it has received a strategic investment from Service Electric Cablevision. The amount of the investment was not announced, but it follows a strategic partnership announced by the companies earlier this year. Service Electric Cablevision's field tech teams are using Nrby's platform to streamline operations and productivity.
