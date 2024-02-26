Sponsored By

Altice USA shares surge on report Charter is sizing up a takeover

Charter Communications reportedly is exploring a possible takeover of Altice USA, a New York-based operator that's in the midst of a turnaround project. Altice USA explored the sale of its Suddenlink systems in 2022.

Jeff Baumgartner

February 26, 2024

3 Min Read
Altice USA banner on The New York Stock Exchange building
(Source: Richard Levine/Alamy Stock Photo)

Altice USA shares shot up more than 35% in Monday afternoon trading after a report that Charter Communications is exploring a takeover bid of the New York-based broadband operator.

According to Bloomberg, Charter is engaging with financing advisors to explore the potential merits of an acquisition of Altice USA, a company that was spun-out from Europe-based Altice in 2018. Altice USA is comprised of acquisitions including Cablevision Systems, an operator focused on New York, Connecticut and New Jersey; and Suddenlink Communications, an operator that largely serves rural parts of the US.

Bloomberg noted that it's still unclear whether Charter ultimately will decide to pursue a takeover of Altice USA. There's still no telling what Charter would put up for Altice USA, but MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett recently estimated Altice USA's enterprise value at $2,668 per home passed.

Altice USA explored a potential sale of its Suddenlink systems in 2022 but ultimately decided to stand pat.

Charter has not outwardly shown an appetite for any sizable acquisitions. Charter execs have likened the returns it's getting via rural network buildouts to cable M&A.

Charter and Altice USA declined to comment on the report.

Tale of the tape

Altice USA's networks passed about 9.62 million locations at the end of 2023, and the company finished the year with 4.74 million customers (4.36 million residential subs and 380,300 business customers). Charter, the larger of the two, finished 2023 with 56.98 million passings and 32.12 million customers (29.90 million residential customers and 2.22 million small and midsized business customers).

Both companies have growing mobile businesses but are taking different approaches. Charter offers Spectrum Mobile via its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) deal with Verizon, its Wi-Fi network and a budding CBRS network deployment. Altice USA's Optimum Mobile service leans on an MVNO agreement with T-Mobile and its Wi-Fi footprint.

Charter and Altice USA are also using different network strategies. Charter is in the midst of an upgrade of its hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) network, including a move to DOCSIS 4.0 in a portion of its footprint, and is using passive optical networking (PON) for its new builds. Altice USA is upgrading its HFC networks to fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) on the East Coast and relying on DOCSIS 3.1 upgrades in the Suddenlink areas.

A successful play for Altice USA would expand Charter's presence on the East Coast and complement some of its rural operations.

Both sides seeking growth

A potential deal would enter the picture as Charter and Altice USA seek out ways to grow their respective broadband businesses. Charter shed 61,000 broadband customers in Q4 2023 but is expanding its footprint and customer base with a rural-focused network buildout. Altice USA, which is in the midst of a turnaround under new CEO Dennis Mathew (a former Comcast exec), lost 27,000 residential broadband subs in Q4.

Bloomberg said Altice USA shares were up as much as 63% Monday, a surge that caused a brief halt in trading. Altice USA shares later settled down to close Monday up 65 cents (+35.79%) to $2.48 each in late afternoon trading.

Charter shares closed Monday down $6.78 (-2.26%) to $292.64 each.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

TiVo+ screen capture
Video Streaming
TiVo makes some hay with 'TiVo Broadband'
TiVo makes some hay with 'TiVo Broadband'

Feb 26, 2024

Orange Business CEO Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, and Cisco's Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins sign the MoU.
Sustainability
Orange Business and Cisco team up to tackle carbon footprint
Orange Business and Cisco team up to tackle carbon footprint

Feb 26, 2024

SKT, Singtel, SoftBank, e& Group and Deutsche Telecom to set up LLM JV
AI & Machine Learning
SKT, Singtel, SoftBank, Deutsche Telekom and e& Group to set up LLM joint venture
SKT, Singtel, SoftBank, Deutsche Telekom and e& Group to set up LLM joint venture

Feb 26, 2024

Money printing machine printing 100 dollar banknotes. 3D illustration.
Network Automation
Counting the cost of AT&T's outage
Counting the cost of AT&T's outage

Feb 26, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
The Journey to "True 5G"
The Journey to "True 5G"
Sponsored Content
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
Sponsored Content
Close the business to network gap with automation
Close the business to network gap with automation