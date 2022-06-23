Midco CEO Pat McAdaragh elected chair of NCTA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pat McAdaragh, President & CEO, Midco, was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association (NCTA). The election took place on June 22, 2022.

In addition, the following officers were elected: Tom Rutledge, Chairman & CEO, Charter Communications, as Vice Chairman; Mark Greatrex, President, Cox Communications, Inc., as Treasurer; and Bob Bakish, President & CEO, Paramount Global, as Secretary. NCTA's outgoing Chairman Dave Watson, President & CEO, Comcast Cable, and Senior EVP, Comcast Corporation, will serve as Immediate Past Chairman.

Kathleen Finch, in her new role as Chairman & Chief Content Officer of US Networks Group of Warner Bros. Discovery, joined the NCTA Board as a Corporate Programmer Director, replacing Jason Kilar who stepped down after the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger.

Other Board elections included:

At-Large System Director: Ron Duncan, CEO and Co-Founder, General Communication, Inc., for a three-year term.

Rural/Midsize Director: Dick Sjoberg, President & CEO, Sjoberg's, Inc., for a two-year term.

At-Large Programmer Directors: Bob Bakish, President & CEO, Paramount Global; David Nevins, Chief Content Officer, Scripted Originals, Paramount+, and Chairman & CEO, Showtime Networks; and Paul Buccieri, President, A+E Networks Group, for two-year terms. Alfred Liggins, CEO, Urban One, for one year to finish out the term of a seat vacated by David Zaslav, now President & CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Associate Director: Frank Drendel, Chairman, CommScope Holding Company, Inc., for a two-year term.

Other directors who serve on the NCTA Board were not subject to reelection.

