Comcast Business boosts its connection to Cologix

TREVOSE, Pa. – Comcast Business announced today it is expanding its collaboration with Cologix, North America's leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, with a new point-of-presence (PoP) at Cologix's NNJ3 digital edge data center in Parsippany, New Jersey. The latest collaboration in Parsippany expands the existing network solutions Comcast Business offers at Cologix's NNJ2 digital edge data center in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.

Cologix's NNJ3 digital edge data center is purpose-built to help protect mission-critical data applications across 120,000 SQFT of space with 4.5MW of power. It is situated above the Federal Emergency Management Agency 500-year flood plain and just outside of Manhattan, offering proximity to New York City for connectivity and geographic diversity, along with a safe, dry and accessible option in the event of natural disasters or storms.

Companies wanting to do business at the digital edge can now benefit from the suite of services offered by Comcast Business. This includes Metro Ethernet Forum-compliant Data Connectivity offerings, including Ethernet Network Service (ENS), Ethernet Private Line (EPL), Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL) and Ethernet Dedicated Internet (EDI). In addition, Comcast can provide advanced offerings such as DDOS Mitigation Service and ActiveCore based Software-Defined Networking offerings, such as SD-WAN with Unified Threat Management (UTM) services enabled.

With Comcast Business, Cologix customers can experience improved latency and speeds and the peace of mind that comes with redundancy. It also supports Cologix with more flexibility in its ability to respond to the explosion of data, the Internet of Things (IoT), remote or hybrid work and other trends that are continuing to push the data colocation space.

Read the full announcement here.

Comcast Business

Cologix