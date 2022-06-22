Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Comcast Business boosts its connection to Cologix

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/22/2022
Comment (0)

TREVOSE, Pa. – Comcast Business announced today it is expanding its collaboration with Cologix, North America's leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, with a new point-of-presence (PoP) at Cologix's NNJ3 digital edge data center in Parsippany, New Jersey. The latest collaboration in Parsippany expands the existing network solutions Comcast Business offers at Cologix's NNJ2 digital edge data center in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.

Cologix's NNJ3 digital edge data center is purpose-built to help protect mission-critical data applications across 120,000 SQFT of space with 4.5MW of power. It is situated above the Federal Emergency Management Agency 500-year flood plain and just outside of Manhattan, offering proximity to New York City for connectivity and geographic diversity, along with a safe, dry and accessible option in the event of natural disasters or storms.

Companies wanting to do business at the digital edge can now benefit from the suite of services offered by Comcast Business. This includes Metro Ethernet Forum-compliant Data Connectivity offerings, including Ethernet Network Service (ENS), Ethernet Private Line (EPL), Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL) and Ethernet Dedicated Internet (EDI). In addition, Comcast can provide advanced offerings such as DDOS Mitigation Service and ActiveCore based Software-Defined Networking offerings, such as SD-WAN with Unified Threat Management (UTM) services enabled.

With Comcast Business, Cologix customers can experience improved latency and speeds and the peace of mind that comes with redundancy. It also supports Cologix with more flexibility in its ability to respond to the explosion of data, the Internet of Things (IoT), remote or hybrid work and other trends that are continuing to push the data colocation space.

Read the full announcement here.

Comcast Business
Cologix

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Releases the New Vision of Optical Transport Network to Help Operators Succeed in Business Growth and TCO optimization By Huawei
Huawei and China Mobile Research Institute Jointly Launch the Industry's First Super C120+L120 Single-Fiber Ultra-wide Spectrum OTN Solution By Huawei
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE