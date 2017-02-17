Congrats to 2018's WiC Leading Lights Finalists

Our third year of seeking out inspiring, pioneering women in the communications field was the most challenging yet -- challenging only because it was hard to narrow down our lists, and even harder to select the winners.

It's an exciting time to be in the comms industry: Work is well underway on technologies that will fundamentally change how we work, live and communicate; there are ample opportunities for advancement; and progressive companies are answering the call to support, promote and empower the women in their workforce.

We were thrilled to have so many impressive women nominated for our three Women in Comms Leading Lights awards -- Most Inspiring Woman in Comms, Hedy Lamarr Award for Female Tech Pioneer of the Year and the Female-Led Startup to Watch. The judging was fierce in each category, but we ended up with 11 more-than-worthy finalists who have made either significant technical contributions to the industry or big strides in helping other women in comms (but usually both).

Most Inspiring Woman in Comms

A special award that seeks to recognize a woman who has worked tirelessly and effectively to advance the cause of women and girls in the next-generation comms industry.

Hedy Lamarr Award for Female Tech Pioneer of the Year

A special award that seeks to recognize a woman in the next-generation comms industry for her remarkable influence and technological contributions to the sector in the past year.

Female-Led Startup to Watch

Awarded to a startup that's seen as having considerable potential to disrupt the industry, advance technology and have a lasting impact.

— Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms

