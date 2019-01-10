Light Reading Hires Finley the News Hound

RALEIGH, NC -- Light Reading announced today the hire of its newest editorial team member, Finley Ziser, who will fill the role of Senior Editor, Biscuits. His previous position was with the Wake County SPCA for about two weeks where he boned up on valuable skills that he will bring to the Light Reading team, such as "sit," "come" and "fetch."

Finley was hired both for his veteran investigative journalism skills and his amiable personality.

As Sr. Editor, Biscuits, Finley will cover breaking news on the tastiest peanut butter treats to hit the market, track squirrel and geese migrations, tackle debates such as whether or not cheese or peanut butter is the best filling for Kong toys, and interview thought leaders on next-gen leash technology.

"As journalists, we are charged with answering the 'who, what, when, where, why and how' surrounding major news events that our readers care about," said Phil Harvey, Light Reading's US News Editor. "In addition to those questions, we can now answer, 'Who's a good boy? Whooooo's a gooood booooy?' This is a great day for Light Reading."

Finley is adept at reporting under any circumstance and under any chair or table.

Finley reports directly to Kelsey Ziser, conference producer and contributing writer for Light Reading. He will work remotely out of the Ziser Ranch in Raleigh, NC and his desk, "old comfy blue-fitted sheet," is located directly under Kelsey's. Finley is unavailable for briefings at the top of each hour as he is tasked with barking back breaking news on runners, passing cars, delivery trucks, squirrels and solicitors from the Living Room Picture Window field office.

Finley reporting from the field on the latest movements of Nutter the Grey Squirrel, CTO of WheredidIputthatacorn, Inc.

Also, Finley will take briefings from the green corduroy couch, the crate or under the kitchen table. Finley's position includes some travel to dog parks, Umstead Park, the Crabtree Creek Greenway, and of course, CES and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Please note that at MWC 2019, Finley will only take briefings where premium kibble and filtered water are provided.

