& cplSiteName &

Feger Leaves CenturyLink for F5

Carol Wilson
7/23/2018
50%
50%

The man leading CenturyLink's virtualization effort has now left the company. James Feger, a 14-year CenturyLink veteran who rose rapidly through the ranks of technology leadership there, just joined security specialist F5 Networks as general manager of its service provider business.

Feger most recently served as vice president of network virtualization for CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) after earlier driving the network strategy behind the telecom operator's initial software-defined networking and network functions virtualization efforts. Those early efforts created the Programmable Services Backbone, on which CenturyLink has continued to build. Feger served briefly as interim CTO prior to the hiring of Ammir Hussain. (See NFV-SDN Spurs CenturyLink Integration)

James Feger delivering BCE 2018 keynote.
James Feger delivering BCE 2018 keynote.

Another CenturyLink veteran, Anil Simlot, vice president of Virtual Services Development & Support, will take on responsibility for the organization Feger was leading. Simlot came up through the data networking organization, starting with Qwest Communications, which CenturyLink acquired. He served as director of data networking and development until last December, when he was elevated to vice president.

Feger isn't yet talking publicly about his reasons for leaving only a year after he returned to head the virtualization strategy, following two years spent in operations and infrastructure leadership. In a prepared statement, he pointed to the opportunities he saw with F5 Networks Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIV).

"Whether rolling out 5G, connecting IoT, or delivering infrastructure services, F5's solutions are uniquely suited to meet the requirements of today's service providers," Feger said. "I joined F5 because I see a tremendous opportunity to further accelerate the service provider business through even greater strategic clarity and focus, and I'm thrilled to be here."

Deep dive into real-world issues and virtualization deployment challenges with industry leaders. Join Light Reading at the NFV & Carrier SDN event in Denver, September 24-26. Register now for this exclusive opportunity to learn from and network with industry experts – communications service providers get in free!

Feger has been the public face of CenturyLink's evolving strategy, delivering a keynote at this year's BCE 2018 that laid out its future direction. But, due in part to the acquisition of Level 3 Communications, CenturyLink and Hussain have a fairly deep bench of technical talent. (See CenturyLink's Feger: Edging Out Isn't Easy, BCE 2018 Keynote: CenturyLink's James Feger and CenturyLink's Feger: Automation Sets You Free.)

F5 offers a wide range of security options, many of them focused on protecting applications, with a full suite of deployment strategies from hardware to virtual, cloud-based and as-a-service options.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Adtran Will Be a 5G Winner, Says Analyst
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/19/2018
Get Off My Wireline Lawn!
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 7/17/2018
Trump Trashes EU's $5B Google Fine
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/19/2018
Sensors Working Overtime: T-Mobile NB-IoT Goes Nationwide
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/19/2018
Eurobites: EU Socks Google With $5B Monster-Fine for Android Control-Freakery
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 7/18/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Casual Tuesday Takes On New Meaning Click Here
When you forget your pants.
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives