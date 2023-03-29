Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
RAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Ziply Fiber CEO talks edge-outs, BEAD, FWA and the mobile bundle

CxO Spotlight

Ziply Fiber is pushing ahead rapidly with fiber network deployments in its incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) footprint. But the company is also broadening its scope by adding "edge-outs" and through selective use of fixed wireless access (FWA) technologies.

Ziply Fiber is also sizing up its participation in the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. And like some of its telecom peers, such as Frontier Communications and Lumen, the company is taking a pass on adding mobile to the home broadband bundle.

Those are a few of the big topics Ziply Fiber CEO Harold Zeitz recently discussed with Light Reading.

Ziply Fiber CEO Harold Zeitz's industry experience tracks back to Wave Broadband, AT&T Wireless and McCaw Cellular. (Source: Ziply Fiber)
Ziply Fiber CEO Harold Zeitz's industry experience tracks back to Wave Broadband, AT&T Wireless and McCaw Cellular.
(Source: Ziply Fiber)

Ziply Fiber was formed via the acquisition of Frontier's former operations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. The company's primary focus remains building and upgrading its legacy ILEC footprint to fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) technology.

Carving out edge-out opportunities

But the operator is also starting to get more aggressive with edge-outs – fiber builds in towns and areas that are adjacent to its existing facilities and footprint. The first example is Yakima, Washington, which also happens to be the 100th town or city that Ziply Fiber is connecting.

"We're bringing fiber to towns where maybe they've been left out before," Zeitz said.

More edge-out deployments are in the works as the company engages with additional towns about obtaining permits and requisite franchising agreements, he added.

Ziply Fiber's edge-out strategy has expanded the company's buildout ambitions. Its initial goal was to bring fiber to 80% to 85% of locations within its ILEC footprint where it was financially feasible. Zeitz estimates that the company is about half way towards that goal but notes that the overall buildout plan now includes the edge-outs.

Echoing expectations of others that are active with fiber builds, such as Frontier and AT&T, Zeitz said he's "highly confident" that Ziply Fiber can achieve service penetrations north of 40% in its ILEC footprint and in the edge-out areas.

"We're building in places where there isn't fiber," he said. "It's new and fresh and it's exciting to have choice."

Fiber buildout costs down 'slightly'

Zeitz also expects some of the company's build costs to come down "slightly" this year due in part to a higher mix of aerial builds rather than underground plant. The company's general network costs are in the range of $900 to $1000 per location.

"And we're getting better at some of the other cost elements" of the builds, he said. "I realize that that may not last forever, but we're actually not seeing the impact of supply chain and resource constraint … We're finding that we're relatively stable."

Ziply Fiber, which counts Cable One as an investor, is targeting an annual fiber build cadence of a "few hundred thousand" locations, according to Zeitz. He said he has the discretion to curtail buildouts to generate more cash flow if necessary, "but we're choosing to take the opportunity to continue building."

Ziply Fiber, which offers speeds up to 5 Gbit/s in its fiber/XGS-PON service areas, is also considering how to tackle parts of its footprint that are uneconomical to upgrade on their own. In those cases, the company is exploring partnerships with local municipalities and various grants.

Ziply Fiber has already committed to build to 23,000 locations using funding it bid for and won in phase I of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction. The company is also expected to participate in the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. State-by-state BEAD funding allocations are set to be announced by the NTIA on June 30, 2023.

Selective use of FWA

Fiber is Ziply Fiber's primary tool, but fixed wireless access (FWA) is also starting to factor into the equation organically and through recent acquisitions. As one example, Ptera, which Ziply Fiber is in the process of acquiring, will bring more FWA assets and expertise.

FWA "is another way that we think we're going to be able to address some of these high-cost locations," Zeitz said. "Our goal is to get the best and fastest Internet to all of our constituents. In some cases, building fiber is non-economical, and there's not sufficient grant money to cover it. So, wireless is another alternative we look at … It will be used selectively."

Turning to mobile, Comcast and Charter Communications have had some success bundling mobile services with home broadband. However, Ziply Fiber isn't convinced that the time is right to pursue a similar bundle, an attitude shared by fellow telecom operators Frontier and Lumen.

"Our current path is to stick with being a broadband data provider," said Zeitz, who has a wireless/mobile background from his time at AT&T Wireless and McCaw Cellular.

No demand for bundles

Research is demonstrating that consumers aren't necessarily clamoring for a home broadband/mobile bundle but are willing to take it if the discount is attractive enough, Zeitz said.

"To me, it's not necessarily a sustainable thing to offer that discount for long periods of times," Zeitz said. "If it got to the point that customers were saying, 'Hey, we really want those services combined, help me get it,' then we would think about it differently."

He added: "It's certainly something that we will continue to look at, but we're actually not seeing the demand from customers for it."

Ziply Fiber will be in position to switch gears if demand for a broadband/mobile bundle picks up. As a member of the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC), the company has access to a new mobile agreement for NCTC members put together with Reach.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from CxO Spotlight
ATX adds US manufacturing for HFC network upgrade wave

ATX Networks is ramping up production of 1.2GHz and 1.8GHz amps via a new US facility that will be used to help power enhancements to cable's existing DOCSIS 3.1 networks and future upgrades to DOCSIS 4.0.

Cisco exec and self-professed 'cable guy' keeps his hand in the HFC game

Cisco has all but exited the business of cable taps, amplifiers and nodes, but John Chapman, now CTO of broadband at Cisco, will stay linked to the HFC world as a member of Technetix's strategic advisory board.

Clearfield CEO on community broadband and the 'build of a lifetime'

After a year marked by 'explosive' growth, Clearfield CEO Cheri Beranek is focused on scaling the company to prepare for federal funding opportunities and increased community broadband builds.

Vantiva CEO on life after the Technicolor separation and spin-out

Luis Martinez-Amago explores the recent separation of Technicolor into two separately traded companies, and what's next for Vantiva, the company that now runs what used to be the Connected Home unit of Technicolor.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 12, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
How HKBN Transforms from a Telco Operator to an ICT Powerhouse By Kevin Casey
Intelligent IP Networks Open Vast Value-add Possibilities for Carriers By Kerry Doyle
WBBA Director General: Creating a Roadmap for Broadband Advocacy By Pedro Pereira
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE