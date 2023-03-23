Truespeed accelerates fiber network expansion with Adtran

BATH, England – Adtran today announced that Truespeed is leveraging its fiber broadband technology to provide high-speed connectivity to more customers across the South West of England. The new network includes Adtran's XGS-PON technology, which enables the service provider to deliver current speed tiers of up to 900Mbit/s to households and up to 10Gbit/s to its enterprise customers. The multigigabit solution empowers Truespeed to connect subscribers significantly faster while streamlining its infrastructure with fewer equipment locations in the network.

Truespeed's rapid expansion across the South West of England is powered by Adtran's open and scalable technology. Adtran's multigigabit XGS-PON optical line terminals provide the port density and service scale necessary to keep pace with soaring data demands. Compared to legacy GPON, the solution offers substantial cost savings while delivering unprecedented efficiency. By connecting new locations with fewer above-ground cabinets, Truespeed is able to grow its infrastructure in a more sustainable and highly efficient way, delivering reliable and lightning-fast broadband in cities, towns and underserved rural communities.

