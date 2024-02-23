The Buildout: USDA awards $42M for Florida broadband

The USDA this week awarded $51.7 million for broadband projects through the ReConnect ($42 million) and Broadband Technical Assistance ($9.7 million) programs. The funding was part of a larger federal investment of $770 million for rural infrastructure projects. ReConnect winners include IBT Group USA LLC ($24.2 million) to connect "8,678 people, 231 businesses, 11 farms and 34 educational facilities" in DeSoto County, Florida; and Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative Incorporated ($17.8 million) to connect "19,003 people, 482 businesses, 654 farms and 42 educational facilities" in the Florida counties of Columbia, Hamilton and Suwannee. In a press release, the USDA said that, under the Biden-Harris administration, the agency has invested "$3.7 billion in 338 ReConnect projects, financed in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, that will bring high-speed internet access to more than 485,000 people in the hardest to reach communities of rural America." The USDA said it will open applications for the fifth round of ReConnect grants on March 22, 2024. Meanwhile, the $9.7 million in awards made this week through the Broadband Technical Assistance program will go to 24 organizations in 17 states in order to help them "deliver or receive technical assistance to expand high-speed internet access for people in rural and Tribal communities" and to "develop and expand broadband cooperatives in rural areas," said the USDA. For example, one recipient, West Hills Community College District, serving California's San Joaquin Valley, was awarded $1 million toward its effort to establish the Rural Broadband Initiative Cooperative Network (RuBICON). That project is "aimed at providing affordable broadband services to rural communities and farms in the Central Valley," according to local reporting, and is currently accepting applications for a project director.