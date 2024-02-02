The Buildout: Spectrum live in multiple Michigan RDOF regions

GoNetspeed will begin construction this spring on a fiber network in Utica, New York. The $60 million project will bring broadband to more than 38,000 locations, according to a press release. Service will be available "as early as summer of 2024." Also in New York, GoNetspeed said it will invest $10 million to bring its fiber network to more than 10,000 locations in the city of Rome. Construction and initial service launches will commence in 2025. Separately this week, GoNetspeed said it has launched speeds up to 2 Gbit/s – up from its current offering of 1 Gbit/s – for customers in Maine, Massachusetts, New York and parts of Connecticut. In a press release, GoNetspeed said it will launch 2 Gigs for customers in other communities in "the coming months." GoNetspeed is building out fiber networks in multiple states in partnership with Oak Hill Capital.