Spectrum/Charter Communications announced three of the awards it received through North Carolina's Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) program. The company, which won seven CAB awards in a round announced earlier this month, said it received $4 million to bring broadband access to nearly 1,300 homes and businesses in Robeson County; plus $1.25 million to reach more than 300 homes and businesses in Haywood County; and $630,000 to reach 175 homes and businesses in Franklin County. Combined with investment from Spectrum, each project cost is $6.2 million, $1.8 million and $740,500, respectively. Separately this week, Spectrum announced it is starting construction on projects in the Georgia counties of Oglethorpe, Madison and Banks. The company received grant funding from Georgia's Capital Projects Fund Grant Program of roughly $33.8 million for the three counties in January of this year – and will invest an additional $42 million – to reach nearly 11,000 unserved homes and small businesses in the region.