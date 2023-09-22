The NTIA awarded $53.9 million through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP) for eight broadband projects in Alaska. According to a press release from Alaska Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, those receiving awards for broadband deployment efforts include Alaska Tribal Spectrum ($29.5 million), which will install a wireless network "using a Tribally-controlled 2.5Ghz spectrum and/or satellite service" to connect 2,569 unserved households, 125 unserved businesses, and 89 community anchor institutions. Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta Tribal Broadband received an award of $4.5 million to install Starlink satellite terminals for 1,410 homes and nine community anchor institutions. Alaska Village Initiatives was granted $7 million to construct last-mile wireless infrastructure in 13 Alaska Native Villages, utilizing 2.5Ghz licensed spectrum and fiber-to-the-premises in one Alaska Native Village. Other funding went toward planning, feasibility and sustainability studies, as well as network and customer equipment upgrades.