Sponsored By

The Buildout: Local ISPs score in Minnesota's $50M funding round

This week in broadband builds: Minnesota's broadband grants go (mostly) to local providers; Kentucky taps Kenergy for connectivity; Meridiam breaks ground on a $230 million Alabama fiber network—and more.

Nicole Ferraro

March 8, 2024

4 Min Read
Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
(Source: dpa picture alliance/Alamy Stock Photo)

The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking new construction, grants and service launches reaching over 100,000 locations across the US. Send us your news at [email protected]. Keep up with every installment of The Buildout here.

  • The state of Minnesota awarded over $50 million in grants to support broadband deployment to an estimated 8,900 homes and businesses. The funding went toward 24 projects in 25 counties. Most of the funding went to local providers, with the largest winners being Federated Telephone Cooperative ($8.2 million), Albany Mutual Telephone Association ($7.1 million), East Central Energy ($4.8 million), Arvig ($4.3 million across three projects) and Bevcomm Inc ($4.3 million). As for larger providers, Spectrum Mid-America picked up one grant for $414,699, Midco won a grant for $801,700, and Mediacom was awarded two grants totaling $994,965. Projects must deliver speeds of at least 100/20 Mbit/s. The awards were distributed through two programs: the Border-to-Border Broadband Program ($33.3 million), a last-mile program through which providers are reimbursed for up to half of the project cost, and the Low Population Density Program ($19.7 million), for deployments in regions with lower populations and higher deployment costs, for which the state will reimburse up to 75% of the project. Another funding round for $50 million in grants will open later this month, said the state in a press release.

  • Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a $20.4 million investment to connect 3,574 homes and businesses in Henderson and Daviess counties to broadband. The project is being built out by electric cooperative Kenergy, in cooperation with Conexon Connect, with a $10.2 million grant from the state. The project also has $10.2 million in matching funds from Kenergy. (Not to be confused with Kenergy.) The governor made the announcement alongside officials from Kenergy at Henderson County High School. The full Connect, powered by Kenergy, network is slated for completion by the end of 2026. 

  • Infrastructure investment firm Meridiam broke ground in Selma, Alabama, on a $230 million fiber project to deliver broadband to the Alabama Black Belt. According to a press release, the firm is to "develop, build, finance, and manage" the open access fiber network, which is expected to deliver connectivity to 53,000 underserved homes and businesses across a 300-mile stretch. Funding for the project, as well as "strategic, technical, and operational support" will come from Meridiam-owned FTTP developer Yellowhammer Networks. And Omnipoint will serve as the initial ISP.

  • Spectrum services went live in parts of Missouri and Wisconsin, in association with the company's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) awards. In rural Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, Spectrum launched its network for more than 1,000 homes and businesses. And in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, Spectrum is now available to 450 homes and businesses. The company is investing $5 billion in rural buildouts over the next several years, including $1.2 billion won through RDOF, to reach 1.3 million customer locations across 24 states.

  • GoNetspeed announced progress on two new networks this week. First, the company has completed its $6.5 million build in East Hartford, Connecticut, connecting more than 11,700 homes and businesses. Additionally, GoNetspeed launched services in initial construction areas of South Portland, Maine, where it's investing $8.5 million to ultimately deliver service to 8,500 locations. The full construction process is expected to be complete this summer. GoNetspeed is funded by private equity firm Oak Hill Capital.

  • Archtop Fiber is launching in Kingston, New York, after testing with a handful of residents in recent weeks. The company first broke ground in the region in November 2023 and said in a press release this week that it will turn on service for customers in the town and village of Saugerties in the "next few weeks." Archtop Fiber raised $350 million from private equity firm Post Road Group in 2022 and has since acquired multiple regional providers. According to census data, the city of Kingston has over 9,800 households.

  • Cable One's Sparklight has connected its first 2,400 customers to its $27 million fiber network in Payson, Arizona. Service will become available to the full community (8,500 customers) over the next 18 months, said Sparklight in a press release, with the full network slated for completion by summer 2025.

  • Osage Nation broke ground on an NTIA-funded project to bring broadband to 3,000 households. The $40.6 million project was funded through the federal government's Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP), and will involve deploying 200 miles of fiber and 16 towers for fixed wireless connectivity. In addition to the TBCP grant, Osage Nation received a $13.9 million grant from the USDA's ReConnect program.

Read more about:

The Buildout

About the Author(s)

Nicole Ferraro

Nicole Ferraro

Editor, host of 'The Divide' podcast, Light Reading

Nicole covers broadband, policy and the digital divide. She hosts The Divide on the Light Reading Podcast and tracks broadband builds in The Buildout column. Some* call her the Broadband Broad (*nobody).

See more from Nicole Ferraro
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Abstract image of US one hundred dollar bill
Digital Divide
ACP funding extension not dead, but odds are 'low' – analyst
ACP funding extension not dead, but odds are 'low' – analyst

Mar 8, 2024

Black and blue microchip.
Semiconductors
US govt leans on allies to further tighten China's access to chip tech – report
US govt leans on allies to further tighten China's access to chip tech – report

Mar 8, 2024

Deutsche Telekom headquarters
AI & Machine Learning
Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom lands first 'Business GPT' customer
Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom lands first 'Business GPT' customer

Mar 8, 2024

Indian flag with blue sky and a city in the background.
AI & Machine Learning
India adopts $1.25B initiative to boost AI capabilities
India adopts $1.25B initiative to boost AI capabilities

Mar 8, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
ZTE MWC24 highlights
ZTE MWC24 highlights
Sponsored Content
Whale Cloud's MWC Barcelona 2024 Showcase: Revolutionizing Digital Landscapes
Whale Cloud's MWC Barcelona 2024 Showcase: Revolutionizing Digital Landscapes
Sponsored Content
Empowering Digital Ecosystems: Steven Cho Unveils Whale Cloud's Local X Series
Empowering Digital Ecosystems: Steven Cho Unveils Whale Cloud's Local X Series