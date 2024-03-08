The Buildout: Local ISPs score in Minnesota's $50M funding round

The state of Minnesota awarded over $50 million in grants to support broadband deployment to an estimated 8,900 homes and businesses. The funding went toward 24 projects in 25 counties. Most of the funding went to local providers, with the largest winners being Federated Telephone Cooperative ($8.2 million), Albany Mutual Telephone Association ($7.1 million), East Central Energy ($4.8 million), Arvig ($4.3 million across three projects) and Bevcomm Inc ($4.3 million). As for larger providers, Spectrum Mid-America picked up one grant for $414,699, Midco won a grant for $801,700, and Mediacom was awarded two grants totaling $994,965. Projects must deliver speeds of at least 100/20 Mbit/s. The awards were distributed through two programs: the Border-to-Border Broadband Program ($33.3 million), a last-mile program through which providers are reimbursed for up to half of the project cost, and the Low Population Density Program ($19.7 million), for deployments in regions with lower populations and higher deployment costs, for which the state will reimburse up to 75% of the project. Another funding round for $50 million in grants will open later this month, said the state in a press release.